 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured topical
THE SCENE

THE SCENE: Manasota Key’s chef magnet

Magnolias on the Bay brings the best

  • 0
THE SCENE: Manasota Key’s chef magnet
MagnoliaApp.jpg
Chef Noah Copenhaver changes his sushi appetizers, like Spicy Tuna Stack with wonton crisps, monthly.

It’s really something when a superstar chef switches restaurants.

How about when a whole kitchenful of them has switched to the same place?

MagnoliaBread.jpg

With dinner, Magnolias serves a cone of "leaf-cut" bread, a rustic, herbed French focaccia called fougasse, lightly crispy outside and pleasantly soft and chewy inside.
MagnoliaDining.jpg
Except for its 15-seat bar, Magnolias is all outdoors, with a vista opening out onto Lemon Bay. It’s warmed with fire-pit tables and heaters when chilly and cooled with mister fans in the summer.
MagnoliaPath.jpg
Magnolias’ lighted path winds down to Lemon Bay.
MagnoliaScallops.jpg
Pan-seared U-10 sea scallops come topped with bacon jam, broccolini and risotto with asparagus tips, roasted corn and Peruvian pickled peppers.
MagnoliaSpecial.jpg
Magnolias’ tilefish special has broccolini, sweet potato, red pepper, onion and roasted garlic cloves in Indian spice butter (mild curry) sauce.
MagnoliaTeam.jpg
The core of the Magnolias team is HR/accountant Vicky Seibel, General Manager Keith Seibel, Chef Noah Copenhaver, Executive Chef Matt Brigham and Manager Sam D'Amico.
 
 
 
 

Send restaurant and bar news and recommendations to columnist Sue Wade at suewade47@aol.com.

Average price ranges are $ = inexpensive (under $10), $$ = moderate ($11-$30), and $$$ = pricey (over $30), including tip and beverage. Outside dining available = O.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK

An error occurred