You have permission to edit this article.
THE SCENE

THE SCENE: There’s no free lunch

Even the $ lunch is hard to find

THE SCENE: There's no free lunch
Brewzabagels
Brew-Za-Bagels owner Michael Bacon serves one of his highly affordable pizza bagels.
 PHOTO PROVIDED
Spring Rolls
Most Asian restaurants offer egg or spring rolls, like these from Pho Charlotte, for less than $5.50.

This column reminds you weekly (in the fine print) that “$ = inexpensive (under $10), including tip and beverage.”

One wonders if it’s time to ditch that category.

Yellow Deli Chili
Arcadia’s Yellow Deli has some of the heartiest $5.50 lunch deals around, like this chili with home-baked bread.
Soup Jungle Soup
This undoctored photo proves that Soup Jungle Café’s baked ziti soup is so thick a spoon stands up in it. A full bowl of any of Sam Dubbaneh’s soups makes a filling $5.50 lunch.
Chili Cheese Dog
Most of the hot dogs at Mad Dog Hot Dogs, like this chili cheese dog, cost no more than $5.
Pizza Slice
A few places still have a pizza-slice deal for less than $5.50.

Send restaurant and bar news and recommendations to columnist Sue Wade at suewade47@aol.com.

Average price ranges are $ = inexpensive (under $10), $$ = moderate ($11-$30), and $$$ = pricey (over $30), including tip and beverage. Outside dining available = O.

