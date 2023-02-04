THE SCENE: There’s no free lunch

This column reminds you weekly (in the fine print) that “$ = inexpensive (under $10), including tip and beverage.”
One wonders if it’s time to ditch that category.
Including a $2.25 beverage and tipping what’s decent, it’s not easy to keep your lunch tab under $10. To do that, you basically need to find out who’s selling $5.50 lunches.
Food trucks really come in handy.
You can share six pierogi from Grace’s Taste of Poland for $8 ($1.33 apiece); have a $3 pupusa or empanada from Pupusa Tropical; or fill up on $2 or $3 tacos at more taco trucks than ever.
But let’s focus for now on the sit-down lunch or all-day breakfast.
ISO THE $5.50 LUNCH
Executive Chef Mike Leopold, of Venice’s Off The Wagon, Irma’s Tacos and Lucarelli’s, didn’t find the quest for a $5.50 lunch amusing. Given the challenges chefs face these days, you can hardly blame him.
“With astronomically inflated food costs and a huge post-COVID spike in labor costs I would think that price point would be financial suicide for any food service establishment,” he opined.
And yet, the search has its rewards for consumers who hardly go out for a sit-down meal anymore and won’t settle for fast food.
For instance, most Asian restaurants offer an order of two egg or spring rolls for $5.50 or less.
Arcadia
El Charro Authentic Mexican Restaurant, 420 N. Brevard Ave., has all-day breakfast burritos for $5.25 and $1.99 tacos all day long.
Oak Street Deli, 26 W. Oak Street, has $4.95 soup of the day.
The Yellow Deli, 222 N. Polk Ave., has some of the heartiest homemade $5.50 deals around. A half garden salad of fresh mixed greens with cucumbers, tomatoes, onions, peppers and croutons comes with a slab of hot, buttered, home-baked bread. Or fill up on a cup of homemade soup and butter-slathered sourdough, or a cup of homemade chili thick with beans, ground beef, tomatoes and chili powder, with jalapeño-cheese cornbread.
Englewood
Culture Coffee, 405 W. Dearborn St., has olive and garlic tapenade plates, and hummus platters for $5.50.
Junior & Rosie’s Café, 264 N. Indiana Ave., serves an all-day breakfast where you can score waffles, French toast, pancakes or two eggs with hash browns, home fries or tomato slices and toast for under $5.50.
Port Charlotte
Breakfast, served until 1 p.m. Thursday to Sunday at All-Star Sports Grill, 2360 Tamiami Trail, includes two pancakes or two slabs of French toast, not to mention oatmeal, for under $5.
Fin Sushi, 24123 Peachland Blvd., Misaki Sushi, 1948 Kings Highway, and The Chef Thai Sushi, 2150 Tamiami Trail, offer many soups, salads, appetizers and sushi rolls under $5.50.
Hometown Grill, 1931 Tamiami Trail, gives you a bowl of soup, or regular or Buffalo-style chicken tenders for less than $5.50.
J&K’s Café, 23111 Harborview Road (3296 FOE Eagles) has a $3 quarter-pound all-beef hot dog, to which you can add $2.50 fries, tots, coleslaw or potato salad. Now there’s a lunch!
You can get a gooey grilled cheese sandwich, garden salad or bowl of homemade soup for $5.50 or less at Sam’s Subs & Soup, 21320 Gertrude Ave.
Chicken fingers and fries are a regular $5.50 special at Soup Jungle Café, 4200 Tamiami Trail. Even better, you can get a whole bowl of hearty homemade soup, with crackers, from a daily rotating menu including Sam Dubbaneh’s famous Chili, Stuffed Cabbage, Baked Ziti, and Chicken and Dumplings.
For $5.50 or less, you can have all-day breakfast egg dishes, pancakes as big as your plate, or soup-and-salad lunch at Sweet’s Diner, 2300 Tamiami Trail.
Punta Gorda
Several soups, salads and cooked sushi rolls at Ichi Hibachi, 312 W. Marion Ave., fall under $5.50.
You can eat a big house salad for $4.25 or chow down on the best $5.50 garlic knots and marinara you’ve ever had, at Santa Lucia Pizzeria, 5240 Duncan Road.
Shorty’s Place, 306 W. Marion Ave., serves a soft or crunchy taco, or Shorty’s Big Pretzel, a baked German-style pretzel with hot cheese dip, for under $5.50.
The Smoke House Restaurant, 415 Cooper St., technically open until a noon-ish breakfast-for-lunch, serves an egg with cottage fries or grits and toast or biscuit; three thick slices of French toast; or oatmeal for under $5.50 (cash only).
Venice
Brew-Za-Bagels, 525 Tamiami Trail South, has 20 different kinds of New York-themed bagels. Half-bagels like the Garden State Za and the Kitchen Sink Za come loaded with toppings for no more than $2.49, so you might as well have two.
Joy’s Kouzine, 539 U.S. 41 Bypass North (Bird Bay Plaza), serves breakfast all day, including two eggs with potatoes and grits or toast for $5.50.
Hardly anything at Mad Dog Hot Dogs, Galleria Plaza, costs more than $5.50, unless it’s a monster dog or a big signature sandwich.
On Mondays, Norma Jean’s Sports Bar & Grill, 1635 U.S. Highway 41 Bypass South, offers a $5 burger with lettuce, tomato, onion and mayo with beverage purchase.
At Patches Restaurant, 501 E. Venice Ave., you can have soup of the day, fried egg sandwich with meat, or a pancake with pecans, blueberries, strawberries or apple for $5.50 or less.
Shamrock Café, 759 Shamrock Blvd., has bowls of soup or chili for $5.
SLICE SPECIALS
Pizza-slice specials are always good for a $5.50 lunch, but even those are getting hard to find.
Brooklyn Joe’s Pizza, 1133 Bal Harbor Blvd., Punta Gorda; the new Gina’s Pizza Bar, 1700 Tamiami Trail (Murdock Plaza), Port Charlotte; and Local Pizza, 66 N. Tamiami Trail, Osprey, sell slices for $3 to $4.
Luigi’s Family Restaurant & Pizza, 3883 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte, has $1.50 cheese slices on Wednesdays. Have three and still stay under $5.50.
BITE SQUAD BITES DUST IN AREA
Third-party restaurant delivery service Bite Squad exploded across the area in 2018. Just as abruptly, it recently removed itself, leaving restaurant owners scrambling to replace it.
“After a careful and thoughtful review process,” the company’s email to owners read, “Bite Squad is discontinuing its operations in ... your area, with our last day of operations as of 1/30.”
Bite Squad’s online chat assistant confirmed, on Feb. 1, that the withdrawal affected Port Charlotte, Punta Gorda, North Port, Englewood and Venice.
It wasn’t the best way to get a $5.50 lunch anyway.
