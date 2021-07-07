Selby Gardens' downtown Sarasota campus will feature an exhibit by The Highwaymen for the rest of the summer. beginning July 10.
"We Dream A World, African American Landscape Painters of Mid-Century Florida, The Highwaymen," explores the depth of art and business enterprise created by a unique set of landscape artists.
Guest Curator Radiah Harper takes visitors through the experience of African Americans who, living in a hostile climate of racial injustice, were able to both learn their artistic craft through formal and informal education and break away from traditional field labor jobs to monetize their work.
This exhibition will be presented in collaboration with the Sarasota African American Cultural Coalition from July 10 to Sept. 26.
These African American artists were entrepreneurial landscape artists in segregated Florida beginning in the 1950s. Mostly self-taught, these artists were shut out of museums and art galleries due to living in the segregated south.
Instead of settling for traditional labor jobs in the agricultural industry, however, they forged ahead and found success selling their works to consumers along Florida’s Atlantic coast.
The exhibit will explore the artists’ use of native botanical imagery to achieve economic success within the confines of a still segregated Florida.
Harper is a museum professional with more than 30 years of experience. Prior to launching her Arts and Museum Management consulting firm, she served in leadership roles at several organizations, such as vice director of Education and Program Development at the Brooklyn Museum, New York, and assistant professor at the Teachers College of Columbia University.
Committed to racial equity and justice, Harper supports dialogue and collaboration to promote action for becoming truly inclusive and accessible
Downtown Sarasota Campus
The former Sarasota home of William and Marie Selby, Selby Gardens’ Downtown Sarasota 15-acre campus is an urban, bayfront oasis showing a living collection of rare and beautiful tropical plants.
It is the only botanical garden in the world dedicated to the display and study of epiphytic orchids, bromeliads, gesneriads and ferns, and other tropical plants.
Through the Living Museum operating model, the campus also creates and hosts rotating exhibitions of horticultural and garden displays some tied to works by well-known artists.
Historic Spanish Point Campus
Selby Gardens’ Historic Spanish Point campus is a 30-acre museum site on Little Sarasota Bay in Osprey that focuses on both local history and plant life.
While strolling the picturesque campus — one of the largest waterfront preserves showcasing native Florida plants in the state — visitors can explore ancient peoples, pioneer history, the Palmer Legacy and native plants.
