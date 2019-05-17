Mary Roberts Rinehart was an American author specializing in the mystery genre.
She lived from 1876-1958 and is often compared to the great English master of mystery, Agatha Christie, and has even been called the American Agatha Christie.
Interestingly, Rinehart coined the famous parlor vernacular when the principals gather and the detective concludes: “The butler did it!”
The members of the fiction discussion group will discuss Rinehart’s short story, “Twenty-two,” at their next meeting, set for 1-2 p.m. May 30 meeting at Englewood Charlotte Library, 3450 N. Access Road. Everyone is welcome to attend. For a free copy of the short story, email tamiamifl@comcast.net and request the Rinehart story and more details.
Anyone who wishes may bring a previously read mystery novel for a pick and swap. It is a good way to clean out your bookshelves and find a free book to read.
Charlotte Arts and Humanities and the Library sponsor the discussion as a free service to the community. No literary background is needed.
Englewood Authors announces its program topics for upcoming meetings set for the Elsie Quirk Library, 100 W. Dearborn St., Englewood. They will meet at 5 p.m. on the following dates:
• June 12, Getting the Mind Ready to Write
• July 10, How Sentences Grow
• Aug. 14, Dialogue
Members will read and share current writing projects with the group after a brief presentation on the above topics.
Other venues for writers between May 21 and June 15 include:
• A Writers’ Tea from 1-3 p.m. May 21 the Port Charlotte Library, 2200 Aaron St., giving authors a chance to share their writing and chat about writing during the break for “afternoon tea.”
• At the next Our Writers Own Workshop meeting, set for 11 a.m. May 25 at Englewood Charlotte Library, 3450 Access Road, members will read flash fiction of 150 words or fewer created from choosing six word prompts from a list of 30. E-mail me at tamiamifl@comcast.net for the prompt list.
• A Writers Helping Writers session will be 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 4 at the Punta Gorda Library, 424 W. Henry St., Punta Gorda.
Remember there are no general meetings for Suncoast Writers’ Guild during the summer. Poetry and other special interest groups meet as regularly scheduled.
