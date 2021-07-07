Saturday’s Our Town story was about a young man who grew up at Venice Theatre, practically from the theater’s beginning.
As the years have gone by, more and more young people have grown up there too.
Jeff Dillon is son of the theater’s longtime costume maven, Joan Dillon, who also appeared in many a show on the mainstage.
His father was Sam Dillon, who served as editor of the Venice Gondolier longer than any other editor.
That combination, plus being “the kid” on stage until he was well past that stage of his life, provided him with the skills to support himself in the entertainment industry for more than 50 years.
He never needed to go to Yale’s drama school. He might have benefited from Venice Theatre’s Theate Technical Apprentice Program (TTAP) but that didn’t exist until years after he had already done the lighting, sound and set design and more for every theater here on the Suncoast, plus one in Winter Park.
His mother also was the children’s librarian for his first few years, and as she walked to the library for work and to the theater for her acting fix, so could Jeff walk from home to Venice Elementary, the library, his father’s office at the paper and Venice Llittle Theatre.
He probably even got to sit in the theater’s earliest seats, which are still in use today — all 99 of them — at the Lemon Bay Playhouse in Englewood.
Working as Lemon Bay’s resident director was to be his last professional gig, and it was. He was there long enough to plan its coming season before passing the baton on to Laurie Sigrist of Fort Myers.
Over the 50-plus years he spent in this area’s theaters, he designed and built sets, designed and installed lighting and played a “kid” some 50 times, and then men of every age for the next few decades.
He directed shows at as many theaters in the 54 years since he made his debut on the Venice Little Theatre stage.
He never was formally trained, although he was lucky enough to grown up in this theater mecca, where he performed in one way or another in every one of them, several of which were professional houses: Florida Studio Theatre, Asolo and The Golden Apple Dinner Theatre.
But that’s not all he learned. He also is an accomplished Latin drummer. Once I get my left knee in shape to match the right one, I am going to investigate Latin drumming.
After all, he never said he was retiring from his drums.
I also have a feeling he might wander into a few more theaters, too.
As Venice Theatre continues to spread its wings and expand on its enlarged campus, who knows, perhaps Jeff can become a TTAP teacher, or figure out what to do with the revolving bar in the theater’s outbuilding, which was the ABC Liquor Store until the KMI Bridge was doubled in size as the road was widened.
That was the first step to Venice Theatre’s growing campus. The Hamilton Building, formerly the temporary library, is the theater’s latest addition and will be the new home of its education department.
Preparing to open July 8 on the theater’s main stage is this season’s Summer Stock production, Mel Brooks’ “Young Frankenstein.”
With direction and choreography by Brad Wages, it should not disappoint
Not only does the theater have a fine staff, but, because it has an entire town of theater fans and donors, the money seems to appear when needed.
If only the Players of Sarasota had such a fan base, its new theater would have been built by now. It definitely needs some donors, and a few angels would be good too.
Some people I met in Lakewood Ranch claim to be all excited about the arrival of The Players but unless they prove it with their checkbooks that might not happen.
I know I am a broken record, but we do have the most wonderful people in Venice. They proved it during the pandemic with donations to so many of this city’s wonderful organizations.
They turned back unused tickets and told the theater or symphony, etc., to keep the money.
So when you do see “Young Frankenstein,” you also will see the theater’s new lavatories, new carpeting in the main stage theater space and a few more surprises.
Thank you, one and all, for supporting all these things that set Venice apart from just about every other city of similar size anywhere.
Am I prejudiced? Yes. But I also happen to be right.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.