ENGLEWOOD — Larry Ross envisioned Englewood Elementary School fifth graders working as a group creating cardboard artwork for an old barn not far from the school.
Then the coronavirus hit. All schools in Florida closed and residents now must shelter in place.
So Ross, 68, a retired elementary school teacher and snowbird from Maine, developed a no-contact plan. He's inviting any students to do the art project, independently from their home.
"I've had the great opportunity to volunteer at Englewood Elementary School," he said. "When you walk in the school, you experience kindness, trust, caring, giving and family. It's so nice that they live the values they profess. That's why I wanted the students to be a part of decorating this barn with their creative art designs."
Ross also invites the community to participate, even if they aren't artists. Anyone can pick out a specially cut piece of cardboard from his stock at the Langsner Street barn, take it home, decorate and place it to a box near the barn for finished artwork.
"The old barn is eventually going to be burned in a training exercise by the fire department," Ross said. "Until then, I am welcoming handmade art work on cardboard cut out pieces I am supplying outside the community."
Ross said the artwork can also represent bad memories people want to let go and burn up. They can also be positive messages as well.
More than 50 cardboard art pieces were donated, including a green dinosaur, a globe with the words "come together" and several with messages like "Englewood Share the Love not the virus," "Love y'all" and even a message about Englewood Take Out which promotes local restaurants offering curbside pickup and deliveries.
"I figure when parents and children go grocery shopping, they can stop by real quick and grab the cardboard and take it home," he said. "Because the artwork is outside, people can also drive through the property and look at it. I don't want people to congregate there, but it's great if they stop by in their cars."
When Ross does encounter visitors nowadays, he greets them cheerfully while carrying a 6 ft. wooden stick with the words, "social distance yardstick" on it.
As visitors pass by, they see a sign in Latin that reads NON MIHI NON TIBI SED NOBIS, which means Not About Me, Not About You, But About Us.
"We want to do something with the barn to create a little value that reminds us it's not about me, it's not about you, it's about us," he said. "It's also bigger than us. It's also about the people in New York City and other places who are suffering and those who are risking their lives to save them."
Ross' friend Karen Blackford has already contributed art to the barn.
"Larry saw an opportunity to bring our community together in these trying times of quarantining and physical distancing," Blackford said. "If you have driven by Green Street or South McCall, you have probably seen this barn a thousand times. He has a community call out for muralist and anyone that wants to do bigger panels for the top part of the barn. We’re also looking for people to do mobiles or we paper airplanes or cranes to hang on the pergola part of the barn which is to the right. It’s a really cool project."
The barn is owned by Ben Mitchell, Ross' neighbor, who also welcomes the artwork. Decades ago, the barn was an old lumber yard created by about six businessmen in the town, Ross said.
Ross and his wife Rebecca have been coming to Englewood for more than 20 years and bought a home here. Ross' father lived retired here.
"I love Englewood because it reminds me of the little town I grew up in Massachusetts," he said. "It has a small-town feel and is a very nice community, especially the staff and students at Englewood Elementary School."
