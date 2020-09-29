ENGLEWOOD — As season’s farmer’s market open Thursday, vendors hope people will stop in for produce, freshly made artisans food and unique items.
Locals also hope they’ll stop for the stop signs.
“Way too many people are running the stop signs,” said Janet Shawen, a Realtor at Paradise Exclusive on Dearborn Street. “The crossing guard has been watching this for three years and is very upset.”
Realtors from Paradise Exclusive are working with the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office to reduce violators at West Dearborn Street and McCall Road. There’s a four-way stop there, and it’s a school zone.
But something is needed so people will pay more attention.
“My suggestion is a bump in the road or less signs in the road — something needs to be done,” Shawen said. “The first day the deputy was out there, he gave tickets. I’m passionate about this because our children’s safety is at risk.”
According to the sheriff’s office, motorists should stop completely at any stop sign or red light, looking in all directions for oncoming vehicles, bicyclists or pedestrians. They should continue only when the way is clear.
“Likewise, pedestrians should never assume they are visible to approaching cars and use marked crosswalks to carefully cross roadways,” said Megan Krahe, SCSO spokesperson.
There are a few four-way stops in the vicinity of the farmer’s markets, most of which open this Thursday for the first time this season. Because of the markets’ popularity, parking a challenge, and people walk, bike and push strollers all over the neighborhood.
Despite the organized chaos, vendors are ready to get back to work after a shortened season due to COVID-19.
Ready to market
Now, all market organizers implemented new safety and socially distancing rules for this year’s market.
“All of our vendors must wear masks and gloves,” said Joyce Colmar, longtime owner of Vino Loco Wine & Tapas and The Dearborn Street Market on her land across the street from the Englewood Farmer’s Market.
“I had one vendor who wasn’t willing to follow my rules — which are actually county-approved rules through the CDC. I told him thanks, but I don’t need people who aren’t willing to keep others safe. People die from this virus. Some are afraid to come out. We want to show them that we are doing things safely by wearing masks and gloves and individually wrapping samples. We have a lot to offer so we want to do it right.”
In addition to locally grown fruits and vegetables from Dusty’s Produce and Yum Yum Tree Produce, and fresh-cut roses from Flowers for Less, other vendors include Eileen’s English Toffee, German Snacks and The Greek Cliche.
There are also Art for Birds, Baca Bread, Bambooty Headgear, Butcher’s Gourmet, Critter Cottage, Old Fashion Licorice, Fresh Catch Fish Company, Greenway Formula, Hats of Madagascar, Mel’s Jellies and Daily Delice.
“The King of Guacamole, Anniel Gonzales, is back,” Colmar said, adding a chef will be cooking French food at the market. “We have Alana and Tom Brown with their lobster rolls and chowder.”
Longtime vendors Robert and Barbara Cardoos are back for their eighth year. They own Chef Robert’s Kitchen in Cape Coral. They prepare Mediterranean cuisine at farmers markets throughout Florida.
“We sell about 45 items.” said Robert who has been cooking since he was 12. “In Englewood, our spinach pie, hummus and pastries are popular. We have meat pies, feta cheese pies, Mediterranean olives and baklava, stuffed grape leaves and Spanakopita that’s all freshly made for our customers.”
The couple says they will follow all CDC guidelines for safety at the local market.
“We hope everybody does,” Robert said. “We have a lot of regular customers in Englewood. We are really looking forward to seeing them all.”
Across West Dearborn at Englewood Farmers Market, Lee Perron is kicking off his 10th season Thursday. Like Colmar, Perron looks forward to seeing longtime vendors return. They’ve all pledged to follow the CDC guidelines and Perron’s safety plan.
Perron is opening the Farmer’s Market at CoolToday Park in North Port 8 a.m. on Oct. 7. He still needs vendors that market on Wednesdays.
Other markets
In addition to the Englewood Farmer’s Market, several others will open on private property downtown Englewood. Corin Bay, around the corner at Mango and Green streets, is open 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursdays.
Chris Phelps, owner of the Corin Bay Market, already has vendors selling items. She also requires social distancing and masks for vendors.
Also nearby is Artisans at Four Winds, at the Four Winds Galleria at 348 W. Dearborn St., which features outdoor artisans. Organizers plan to open Thursday.
Sunday Market
Life Realized sponsors a year-round farmer’s market 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sundays at 501 W. Dearborn St., Englewood (across from Commadre’s Mexican Restaurant). The market features Mrs C’s Produce, Shay BBQ and Crepe Daddy’s, food trucks, live music, produce and several new vendors. Participants must follow Sarasota County’s guidelines for face masks, hand sanitizing and social distancing.
