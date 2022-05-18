ENGLEWOOD — Mary Graybiel recalls how she learned to roller skate and ice skate when she was 60.
That was back in 1975.
At 70, she went cross country skiing. She piloted her pontoon boat until she was 95. She tried to start a line dancing class at 99.
And now, at 107, she finally decided to move to Florida.
In a few weeks, Graybiel will become one of Charlotte County’s oldest residents. But she doesn’t consider herself old at all.
In fact, she doesn’t ever want to live in an assisted living home again. She says she was trapped at one in Arizona after breaking her hip at 103. After she was done healing, COVID-19 hit and she had to stay there. She missed being extremely active for nearly two years. Now she’s making up for it.
Graybiel moved to Arizona after living near a lake in Bad Axe, Michigan for 32 years. She was 94. She left town “Thelma-and-Louise-style,” she said. She loaded a suitcase into her Bonneville and dashed off with her daughter, Barbara, who was 64 then. They had a blast traveling to Graybiel’s new digs.
Now she’s ready to go again.
She came to Florida last week, checked out independent living facilities and picked one in Murdock. She didn’t want anything too fancy because she doesn’t plan to spend a lot of time in her studio unit. However, the social butterfly already has three new friends she can’t wait to see again when she moves there next month.
Although she surrendered her drivers license at 99, she wants to play duplicate bridge at Ann & Chuck Dever Regional Park in Englewood and go on pontoon boat rides just near the home of her daughter and son-in-law, Patti and John Ewing.
She still plans to play tennis and donate knitted prayer shawls to the new friends she meets. She already gave 30 of them away in Arizona.
“I want to go dancing,” said Graybiel, who only goes to the doctor to have her blood pressure monitored and is a little hard of hearing. “I want to live life. I am a Lady Elk, so I have to find a new Elk’s Club.”
Married to her husband James “Ed” Edward for 60 years and one day, the couple had four children, three grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Ed was a teacher and high school football coach. She said her marriage was successful mainly because her husband adored her.
“I was the boss,” she said. “’Whatever Mary wants,’ he would say. He had a mother, two sisters and a wife. He depended upon me and my job was to take care of my Ed.”
Graybiel said being born in 1915 was the right era for her.
“I’m happy I grew up when I did. I’ve had fun all my life,” she said. “I think life is hard today for children and adults. My children used to go out and play for hours and I never worried about them. All of the kids in the neighborhood were together. Life was simpler in the older days.”
She also loves cruising. She’s been to Alaska, Australia, China and Africa.
After Graybiel leaves South Gulf Cove, she’s headed to her son Jim’s home on Marco Island to ride on his 35-foot sailboat.
Graybiel said she’s lived a long life because of her faith in God, her “beautiful” family, “wonderful friends,” exercise (she loves the beach and the pool), diet and fellowship.
Patti says she is her mother’s daughter.
“My mom proved you don’t have to be old,” Patti said. “You don’t have to sit in a wheelchair. My mother tried to start a line dancing group at 99. I think the hardest thing for her is she has lost some of her wonderful friends who passed away. I joke that heaven doesn’t want her yet and neither does anyone downstairs, so she’s stuck here with me and I absolutely love spending time with her. Every day is an adventure, especially when I can get her to pick her clothes up off the floor. It’s like she’s a teenager again.”
