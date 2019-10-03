WEST VILLAGES — Bringing together what he calls his “all stars” of market vendors, Lee Perron is ready to take on the West Villages.
Wednesday morning, the plaza at CoolToday Park was filled with Perron’s 40 best vendors. Shoppers could get everything from fresh vegetables to plants during the first Atlanta Braves farmers market.
And the shoppers showed up.
“We’ve had a great turnout for an inaugural market,” Perron said.
At around 10 a.m. Wednesday Perron said that he expected 500 people to move through the market at the rate they were coming to the park.
“The turnout has been great because North Port and West Villages are underserved,” Perron said.
This is the first market to open in the West Villages and the first to operate after the loss of the North Port market over a year ago. Perron also manages Englewood’s Thursday market on West Dearborn Street, and the Venice downtown market on Saturdays.
Like the other markets Perron manages it’s a nonprofit, and accepts SNAP payments. The markets are 501©(3) and donate to local organizations. The Braves market donates to the North Port Salvation Army Food Bank and Englewood’s Community Care Clinic.
SNAP, the supplemental nutritional assistance program, formerly known as food stamps, provides food benefits and assistance in Florida.
Those who use SNAP can scan their card and receive credits they can use at the market. The market will also match up to $40 for their Fresh Access Bucks, which is a program that doubles the SNAP credits for every $40 spent at the market.
He wanted to bring the same atmosphere to the market at CoolToday Park.
For those who frequent the markets, there are businesses they’ll recognize at CoolToday on Wednesdays.
One of those businesses is Venetian Coffee Roasters, which is at both markets. Laurel Zeinert who was overseeing the stand said it had been a very good first day.
“I think this is new, it’s a great thing,” Zeinert said.
Zeinert was impressed with the turnout and the traffic through the park Wednesday, especially for the market’s first day.
Gerry Schimple’s Firebread is at Englewood farmers market on Thursday as well. The Firebread is baked on an open flame in the shape of a cone, then filled with fillings or sold plain. Schimple offers different fillings like buffalo chicken, pizza, cheeseburger style, and plenty of other flavors.
The bread itself is loaded with ham and cheese, poppy seeds and other flavors.
Schimple said Lee asked him to join the market.
“For a first day, it wasn’t bad,” Schimple said.
He does hope to see more traffic as the market continues through the season.
Happy customers
For shoppers though it was exciting. Residents from all over came to see what the market had to offer.
Sabrina Dominique, who lives in Grand Palm, said it was nice and was impressed with the number of vendors.
“I was expecting it be less, and it’s full,” Dominique said.
Dominique figured for a Wednesday they’d see fewer people at the market, but she was impressed with the turnout.
Barbara Engledrum, who was with Dominique and lives in Venice, said that they had been coming to CoolToday a lot.
Engledrum thought it was great that they finally had something close to home.
“It’s nice especially for the kids,” Dominique said.
Sarasota National residents Cheryl Funk and Carol Claricoates had several bags on Wednesday morning after being at the market.
“(It’s) very convenient and nice variety,” Claricoates said.
Claricoates has been going to the Venice market for eight years, and was happy to have something much closer.
Claricoates added that it was nice to have two choices with markets now.
This was Funk’s first time at a market in the region and she was impressed.
“I’m excited, such variety,” Funk said.
Dawn Fuxa came from Port Charlotte to check out the market. She’s been to Englewood’s market before and had heard from D&B Nursery they’d be at CoolToday Park.
“It’s beautiful — we’re looking forward to coming (back),” Fuxa said.
Over at the Happy Pickle, Claire and Micheal Fitzgerald were picking up a variety of pickles.
The couple who live in North Port are huge fans of the Happy Pickle. They shop other markets in the area, and love having a local market.
“(I) hope it grows,” Michael said.
The pair who work as realtors in the area, said they love to support things and this fits the bill. Michael added that they try to give back locally as well, and support the North Port community.
“I hope it goes well,” Claire said.
The pair were just happy to have something so close to home and with vendors they know and trust.
The Atlanta Braves market at CoolToday Park, 18800 South West Villages Parkway, North Port, operates from 8 a.m. to noon on Wednesday through March.
For more information on the market visit www.bravesfarmersmarket.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.