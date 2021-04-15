NORTH PORT — Understanding first responders need an outlet to talk, relax and sometimes just have fun, Holly’s Hope is offering a night of axe throwing.
Holly’s Hope is a nonprofit group that promotes suicide prevention, survivors of suicide meetings and in-school programs to help at-risk students with mental health issues.
“We learned first responders don’t often want to be in a support group setting,” said Joan Morgan, a member of Holly’s Hope. “We thought it would be better to say thank you to them by having a appreciation and date night for first responders and their spouses or partners.”
Holly’s Hope partnered with Kevin and Jessica Rouse of the Axe Haus for an axe-throwing event at 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, 7040 Sumter Crossing Blvd. in North Port. Kevin is a former first responder.
“We invited firefighters, police, dispatchers, paramedics, crime scene technicians and flight medics to our free event,” said Cory Hutchinson, Holly’s Hope president. “We want to thank them for their service to our communities. We sent fliers from Sarasota to Punta Gorda. We have room for plenty more to come.”
Morgan is collecting gift cards to Irma’s Tacos (Craft Beer and Tequila Bar) and has pizza from Boca Lupo for the crowd.
“We will have outside booths with other prizes,” she said. “We just want first responders to come and relax or be a little competitive with the axe throwing and just know we care deeply about them.”
The group established an in-person support group for families of first responders.
For more information on Holly’s Hope, visit www.hollyshope.info.
To RSVP to the Axe Haus event, call 941-232-6335.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.