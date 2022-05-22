With the national baby formula shortage, health officials warn giving infants homemade formula is dangerous.
The federal government recently warned parents not to buy formula from untrusted sources and to use a credit card to try to get the money back if it turns out to be a scam.
A national shortage of infant formula has prompted many families to consider replacements.
The Daily Sun reached out to G. Steve Huard, spokesperson of the Florida Department of Health in Sarasota County, to learn more about what can be done during the shortage.
Should parents turn to homemade formula for their infant?
The FDA and the American Academy of Pediatrics don’t recommend homemade infant formulas because they are not regulated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and often do not meet infant nutritional needs. Babies who consume homemade infant formula can develop electrolyte imbalances and, in some cases, life-threatening diseases can occur.
What goes into the manufacturing process for infant formula?
The FDA regulates commercial facilities to ensure baby formula contains standard amounts of protein, lipids, carbohydrates, and vitamins. Commercially available infant formulas are not permitted to have certain ingredients, including hydrogenated fats, fructose, and some amino acids.
Should one use goat’s milk or others as an alternatives to making homemade formula?
No, some ‘alternative’ recipes add raw or powdered goat’s milk, liver, and almond milk as a formula base or protein source to the formula. These alternative protein sources may not provide infants with the correct amounts of calories, calcium, or vitamin D to maintain health, and may promote the development of food allergies.
The use of these ingredients in homemade infant formula can result in potentially significant adverse health effects. For example, goat’s milk contains two to three times the protein content of standard infant formula or human breast milk and also contains high levels of chloride and potassium. Infants who consume undiluted goat’s milk have developed electrolyte disturbances, anemia, and severe allergic reactions. Although commercially available infant formula is fortified with vitamin D, alternative milk products such as almond, soy, and coconut milk may not contain enough vitamin D to support healthy infant growth and development. Severe vitamin D deficiency, including rickets (a disorder of bone growth) that may occur in infants who drink homemade formula made from alternative milk sources, according to the CDC.
Is there a safe alternative?
Yes, store-brand or generic infant formulas that provide the same nutritional support comparable to name-brand formulas also regulated by the FDA. There are multiple varieties of store-brand infant formula including sensitive, hypoallergenic, and soy-based products. Perrigo, the manufacturer of most store-brand infant formulas, offers a resource guide on its website to assist parents in finding alternatives to name-brand formula products.
Decades ago, some used Karo syrup in baby formula. Is it still safe to do today?
Dark corn syrup was once a common home remedy for infant constipation. However, today’s commercially prepared dark corn syrup might not contain the type of chemical structure that draws fluid into the intestine and softens stool. This makes dark corn syrup ineffective for infant constipation. It’s also not used as a substitute for baby formula.
Is corn syrup good for treating or preventing constipation in infants?
Corn syrup is not sterile. As a result, it might contain harmful levels of bacteria called Clostridium botulinum. These bacteria can cause a rare and sometimes fatal illness called botulism. Karo syrup may also increase the risk of dental cavities developing in older infants. As such, the syrup is not suitable for children, according to the Medical News Today.
Some parents are desperate to buy baby formula. Should they go online?
Buyer beware. Scammers are already taking advantage of moms by setting up fake websites, profiles on social media platforms and advertising product images and logos of well-known formula brands. They look like trusted sources but are not. They aren’t asking for moms to pay by credit card. This helps the scammer avoid detection. Check out the company or product by typing its name in a search engine with terms like review, complaint, or scam. See what other people say about it. Some formula could be counterfeit, for example it might have a fake label with a wrong use-by-date.
Anyone who demands payment by gift card, money transfer, or cryptocurrency is a scammer. If you suspect a scam, email ReportFraud.ftc.gov.
Can parents get formula samples locally?
Yes, call your pediatrician to see if they have different formula samples.
What formula brands were recalled in February?
The Abbott Nutrition voluntarily recalled certain powdered infant formulas produced in their Sturgis, Michigan, facility. The FDA, issued a public health advisory to alert consumers to avoid purchasing or using recalled formulas. Impacted lots will start with a 22 through 37, not including the letter at the beginning. Example: L31465SH00. The Lot Number should be located on the bottom of the container. Here’s what to specifically look for not to feed your child. Similac PM 60/40, Similac Alimentum and EleCare. If your lot number on your formula is outside of this range, your formula is not impacted. Abbott Nutrition has an online resource to check your formula or call 1-800-986-8540. Do not throw away recalled formula. Return it to the store for a refund or exchange.
What else can parents do to get formula?
A parent may be eligible for assistance with formula through the Florida Department of Health’s Women, Infant, and Children (WIC) Program. For more information on this resource, visit www.signupwic.com. Contact your local food bank. Visit the Mothers’ Milk Bank of Florida www.milkbankofflorida.org. Give vitamin D supplementation, as directed by a pediatrician, to breastfed babies as well as formula-fed infants who consume less than 32 ounces of infant formula daily.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.