ENGLEWOOD — The Lemon Bay Conservancy safeguards the future of tarpon.
For eight years, the nonprofit Lemon Bay Conservancy has monitored the baby tarpon in the ponds of its Wildflower Preserve through which Lemon Creek runs. Wildflower Preserve has been viewed for years by Mote Marine Laboratory, state and other researchers as on the cutting edge of juvenile tarpon research.
“Wildflower Pond One has been ‘old faithful’ this year for finding fledgling tarpon,” Conservancy president Jim Cooper said. High school students, other volunteers and researchers recently netted 18 small tarpon, 8 to 14 inches long, from the pond. While the number disappointed Cooper, he was happy the fish were all healthy.
The Conservancy maintains a master data base on the baby tarpon for researchers and also shares that information with the LBHS Aquaculture Marine Science Lab.
“The data is quite valuable to researchers, helping them to unlock the secrets of fledgling tarpon throughout Southwest Florida,” Cooper said.
Tarpon spawn 150 miles out in the Gulf. What is known is that tarpon larvae are carried by currents into mangrove creeks and low-oxygenated backwaters like Lemon Creek running through Wildflower Preserve. Fewer than 1% of the larvae survive the trip, according to researchers.
Lemon Bay and other tidal creeks allow the larvae to maturate and offers the baby tarpon a protective haven from larger predators. Tarpon take seven to 13 years to reach maturity and can live more than 50 years and reach lengths of 8 feet and weights of 280 pounds, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.
Wildflower itself was a defunct 8-acre golf course before the Conservancy purchased it in 2010 and has since worked to transform it into a natural preserve — through the support of donations and grants.
Thanks to a Southwest Florida Water Management District grant, the Conservancy began construction this month on improvements to and the expansion of its existing “nursery” ponds for tarpon, restoration of wetlands and the addition of new freshwater ponds.
“This expansion will help deter harmful nutrients from entering our ponds,” Cooper said.
To learn more about the Conservancy or the Wildflower Preserve, visit www.lemonbayconservancy.com or call 941-830-8922.
