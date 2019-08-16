ENGLEWOOD — Sarasota County health officials lifted their no-swim order for the public Blind Pass Beach on Friday afternoon.
Residents and visitors may return to swimming and enjoy other water sports at Blind Pass Beach, located just north of the Charlotte-Sarasota county line on Manasota Key.
Florida Department of Health in Sarasota County officials announced Friday water testing results met satisfactory levels established by both the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and state recreational water standards.
Sarasota County Health and Human Services sent out the precautionary advisory Thursday afternoon for the public beach. Health officials tested the water at Blind Pass Wednesday and determined the levels of enterococcus bacteria was "outside acceptable limits."
"Tides. Water movement. Everything in the environment plays into it," Sarasota County Health Department spokesman Steve Huard said Friday, explaining why high bacteria levels can appear and then disappear quickly.
Enterococcus bacteria comes from a variety of natural and human-made sources. These include pet waste, livestock, birds, wildlife, stormwater runoff, or human sewage from failed septic systems and sewage spills.
Sarasota County's health team determined the cause of the elevated bacteria levels affecting Blind Pass this week was likely due to natural sources. Additionally, recent rainfall in the area washing accumulated pollutants, including bacteria from birds, pet feces, and wildlife into local waters was also a contributing factor.
No other water samples in Sarasota County this week showed any signs of high bacteria levels, Huard said.
County health officials monitor water quality weekly at 16 sites along Sarasota's 34 miles of beaches. The water testing provides county residents and visitors accurate and up-to-date information on the water quality at local beaches.
For updates of beaches and water quality throughout the state, visit www.floridahealth.gov/environmental-health/beach-water-quality.
