Englewood, FL (34223)

Today

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then the chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low 78F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then the chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low 78F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.