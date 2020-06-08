COVID-19 hasn’t stopped kindness from local businesses, nonprofits and others in our communities. Here’s some good news from around the area.
North Port Coalition for Homeless/Needy Children aka Back Pack Angels recently packed and delivered 100 bags of hygiene products to Atwater Elementary School in North Port.
“With the help of super volunteer Sue Lord and wife of Steve Lord, a long-time Atwater School teacher, and our many volunteers, these were handed our through their food pantry,” said Patricia Petersmark with the Back Pack Angels. “We at the Back Pack Angels hope to do this again. But as with many nonprofits, our volunteers are older and need to be protective of their health.”
Petersmark said not having fundraisers has depleted funds for the program that gives nearly 1,000 bags of hygiene items to North Port schools and daycare centers.
“Our fundraiser had to be canceled,” she said. “We also had a lack of contributions and delivery problems with some of our hygiene products. It’s made it very difficult to pack and deliver as many bags as we would like. We are aware that now, more than ever, our North Port children need our help.”
Hygiene products are stored at Southern Storage, 12560 Toledo Blade, thanks to Carlos Rodriguez. Donations of shampoo, toothpaste, toothbrushes, tissues, hand sanitizer, toilet paper, baby wipes, brushes, combs, dental floss, etc., can be donated at the storage facility.
The group has a new volunteer coordinator Mary Ellen Carpeta.
“We are always looking for volunteers,” Petersmark said. “We would love if stay-at-home moms or others with a little extra time would like to come out to our bag-packing and delivery day.”
For more information on volunteering, call Mary Ellen Carpeta at 803-673-6132 or email her at mecarpeta@yahoo.com.
For more information on the Back Pack Angels, visit www.backpackangels.org or check out the group on Facebook.
Monetary donations can be mailed to P.O. Box 6826, North Port, FL 34290.
“Thank you to all those that are able to help BPA in many different ways,” she said. “These are difficult times. We want everyone to stay safe and healthy.”
PEOPLE FOR TREES
Alice White, president of People for Trees in North Port, recently planted a native sugarberry tree with students at the YMCA/PGT Sunshine Academy in Venice. The event was in conjunction with VPK teacher Jill Hampton-Beck.
FOOD DRIVE A SUCCESS
Sue Atamanchuk, co-owner of Lock ‘N Key Restaurant & Pub, recently partnered with Englewood food banks St. David’s Jubilee Center of Englewood Florida and Englewood Helping Hand for a food drive.
The event was at Atamanchuk’s soon-to-be open Magnolia Market on Englewood Beach. They filled several vehicles with food and donated it to both food banks.
UNCLE NICK’S PIZZA
Uncle Nick’s Pizza in Port Charlotte believes in “people first.”
The pizzeria, 2592 Tamiami Trail, is continuing to offer free food to those in need.
Send a private Facebook message to Uncle Nick’s Pizza and ask for a pizza code. An administrator will respond and give a coupon code for a free large one topping pizza by visiting www.unclenickspizza.com.
No questions will be asked and there’s no judgment. Anyone in need is encouraged to reach out for help.
