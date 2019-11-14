Bailey Grossenbacher likely never dreamed of playing Division I college softball when she started playing T-Ball at age 4.

At age 8, Grossenbacher took her first swings as a competitive travel softball player for North Port's Crossfire team.

And by her freshman year at Lemon Bay High School, she was invited to play for the East Cobb Bullets, a national competitive travel softball team.

Grossenbacher is currently ranked in the Top 100 of all softball players in nation. She begins her senior high school season this spring at Lemon Bay.

On Wednesday, she signed her letter of intent to play softball for Florida International University, an NCAA Division I program. 

