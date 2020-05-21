ENGLEWOOD — Larry Ross was just finishing off his fundraising art auction at the old Langsner Street barn, when a man approached him, asking about a painting.
Ross had called for the community to come paint on the barn, or bring some art they created, before the barn was turned over the firefighters for training. Then, he auctioned off the art to benefit the Englewood Community Care Clinic.
The man was one of the artists, and figured no one had bought his painting, so he wanted it back.
"It was a painting of a child praying," Ross said. "I said no because it sold in a batch of three paintings."
The man asked if it sold for a couple of dollars.
"I explained a retired teacher bought the man's painting," Ross said. "She bought all three for $100. As a teacher, she could see any one of her students praying for peace. So she bought the painting because it touched her heart."
The man was shocked and happy his painting was sold for a good cause.
That was just one story, Ross told Beth Harrison about how some of the 275 paintings on the barn were recently sold.
Last month, Ross, himself a 65-year-old retired teacher, launched a community art project at the barn after the owner, Ben Mitchell, said he was getting ready to turn it over to the Englewood Area Fire Control District for training.
Decades ago, the barn was an old lumber yard created by a half-dozen local businessmen to help supply the town's building industry, Ross said.
Ross encouraged the community to make art to decorate the barn while it was still standing. When the art started to appear — and it was good — he decided to have an auction to raise money for the free clinic.
The Englewood Community Clinic, a free not-for-profit clinic benefiting hundreds of uninsured Englewood area residents annually. The clinic doesn’t receive federal financial support. It has limited testing for acute illnesses and can refill medications and do follow-up with patients’ for ongoing medical issues. The clinic has been closed since March 2 because it is not set up to test or treat COVID-19.
"It was such a success," Ross said. "The artists helped raise $1,300."
Last week, Ross invited Beth Harrison, Englewood Community Care Clinic executive director, to pick up the check.
"We are so grateful to Larry, his wife, Rebecca, who volunteers at the clinic and Ben who owns the barn, and the entire community for the support," Harrison said. "We will use the money to buy personal protective gowns, masks and eye wear. Many of our volunteers and some of our doctors are 65 and older. They need to be protected. We will continuously need this safety equipment after we open."
Harrison said some of the older doctors may not be able to return to the clinic immediately to treat patients. She's currently working on designing a process to safely allow the clinic to reopen.
"We really could use as many masks as possible," she said. "Anyone who wants to make or donate them would be appreciated."
Harrison said masks can be donated Englewood United Methodist Church, 700 E Dearborn St., Englewood.
For more information or for an urgent medical matter, call the clinic at 941-681-2081 and leave a message.
