ENGLEWOOD — Larry Ross thought he'd watch handmade art creations burn up with his neighbor's barn, but now he's got a new purpose for the homemade art.
He wants to raise money to protect volunteers and doctors in Englewood working at a free medical clinic.
Last month, the 65-year-old retired teacher launched a community art project on an old barn on the corner of Langsner and Green streets. The barn is owned by Ben Mitchell, Ross' neighbor, who also welcomes the artwork.
Decades ago, the barn was an old lumber yard created by about six businessmen in the town, Ross said.
Ross encouraged the community to make art to decorate the barn before it's burned by Englewood firefighters in a training session. The plan was to have that art burn as a way to get rid of negative thoughts. But instead, Ross wants to auction off the artwork.
"The money can go to buy personal protective gear for the Community Care Clinic in Englewood," Ross said. "My wife Rebecca volunteers at the clinic. They had to shut down two months ago because the volunteers don't have protective gear needed when they come in contact with sick patients. They are getting ready to reopen but must be protected."
Larry volunteers at Englewood Elementary School. He hoped local students would participate by donating drawings and some did.
So far more than 100 cardboard art pieces were donated from adults and children, including a batch from elementary school children in Maine where Ross used to work. Most of the art has inspirational messages including "Englewood Share the Love not the virus," "Love y'all" and "Count Your Blessings."
Auction details
Anyone interested in buying artwork can stop by the barn and make a bid. On Saturday, Ross will tally and award the art to the highest bidders.
"I'm hoping people will come bid on their own painting or a neighbors or their grandchildren's artwork," Ross said. "I though that it would be a way to raise a little money and take all of the positive energy and put it to a purpose. If someone sees something they want held, they can email me and then come on Saturday and bid on it before the auction ends."
Ross said to bid early and often.
Anyone who donated a painting and objects to the auction can email Ross and he will pull them.
About the clinic
The Englewood Community Clinic, a free not-for-profit clinic benefiting hundreds of uninsured Englewood area residents annually. The clinic doesn't receive federal financial support. It has limited testing for acute illnesses and can refill medications and do follow-up with patients’ for ongoing medical issues. The clinic has been closed since March 2 because it is not set up to test or treat COVID-19.
For more information about the clinic visit www.englewoodclinic.org, call 941-681-2081 and leave a message. To contact Larry Ross, email him at larry.ross51@gmail.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.