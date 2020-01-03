ENGLEWOOD — Charlie Russo thought he’d have to move from his house to a condo without much help.
His wife, Nan Fetzer, was in Michigan and his adult children are in college and married, all living out of state.
So Russo, the Lemon Bay High School athletic trainer and science teacher, casually mentioned he could use help.
“Charlie doesn’t like to ask for help,” said Fetzer, who is the Achievement and Family Associate at Vineland Elementary School. “He called and told me he didn’t know if five or 25 people would show up to help him move.”
To Russo’s surprise, on moving day last week, a group of students — including the entire Lemon Bay High School basketball team — showed up to help.
“They had trucks, trailers and a lot of energy,” Fetzer said. “We were completely blown away that the basketball players came along with their coach, Sean Huber, and principal Bob Bedford and a handful of other dear friends.”
Fetzer said the students made the process seem easy.
“When Charlie called me, I asked if he was leaving the house yet,” she said this week. “He was in tears, he said, ‘No, I’m at the condo. The team and our friends loaded the trucks and delivered everything to the condo and had already left.’ It only took an hour and a half. Charlie thought it would take days to move.”
The couple is extremely appreciative of the “selflessness” of the group. They said Englewood teenagers are eager to give back to the community.
“Charlie is the athletic trainer and has been at every game for 26 years. He has treated many students for strains and sprains,” she said. “Some of these students I met when they were at Vineland Elementary School. Some of them are second-generation students. Charlie treated and rehabbed some of their parents for injuries over the years. He’s well-known and students just adore them.”
Earlier in the school year, Russo helped students in the Think Pink Club at Lemon Bay High School order two batches of T-shirts to promote breast cancer awareness. The club raised more than $1,200 to donate to the American Cancer Society.
“It’s important to recognize teenagers for the good they do,” Fetzer said. “All you have to do is ask, and they are willing to help.”
