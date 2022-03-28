ENGLEWOOD — Tim Germana loaded bourbon-soaked peaches into a Green Egg grill, then served it in little cups with homemade whipped cream.

Germana and his wife Carol, along with Emerson and Amy King, made up team All Sauced Up on Saturday at the Grills and Grilles Sunset Rotary Green Egg-Off car show and grilling competition at Englewood Elks Lodge.

“This is our first year, we are learning as we go, and are doing pretty good,” said Emerson King, a Rotarian.

King said they also served hundreds of garlic Parmesan wings and pork sliders.

Nearby, Bourbon B-B-Que Boyz who wore “Eggspert” shirts served Englewood Street Corn, a mixture of corn, butter, Fontina cheese sauce, bacon bits, smoked peppers and a dash of salt and pepper.

“Yes, it’s our own creation,” said Kale Dailey, Englewood Sunset Rotary president.

Dailey teamed up with members Doug Libertore and Tom Hinck as the Bourbon B-B-Que Boyz.

Allan Schildknecht tried lots of samples from the eight teams serving dishes from the Big Green Eggs.


“Too bad I could only vote for one,” he said. “The venison, the burgers, the egg rolls and the Hawaiian pulled pork were all fantastic.”

Southern Breeze BBQ volunteer Mandy Tannehill along with her husband Randy of StyleCraft Cabinetry and the Rotary, served up chicken, pork or bacon-wrapped venison with cream cheese in the center.

Meanwhile Team Freedom Build — Josh Brown and Joel Reed — challenged them with side dishes including Olivier Salad made with sweet peas, pickles, a touch of mayonnaise and special spices the chef “can’t speak of” for the Ukraine potato salad.

The event which included a car show and live music, drew hundreds was co-sponsored by Gulf Coast Hardware True Value, Englewood Elks Lodge and Libee’s Sports Bar.

The club recently made thousands of dollars at Englewood Beer Fest along West Dearborn Street. They plan to distribute the money for dozens of scholarships to Lemon Bay High School students.

Lemon Bay High School Principal Bob Bedford did his part to raise funds by serving up dishes at the Big Green Egg-Off. All proceeds will be donated to local charities.

