Cigarette litter is No. 1 on Keep America Beautiful's “most picked up” list.
A group of 18 volunteers combed Blind Pass Beach and parking lots for the litter left behind by revelers during the July 4 holiday. Volunteers collected lots of "butts," but also six bags of bottles and cans, and four large bags of litter, including assorted beach chairs, a tent, grill, a box of detonated fireworks and more during the fifth-annual Liberty Litter Cleanup sponsored by Keep Sarasota County Beautiful.
Cleanups were held at beaches and parks throughout Sarasota County. For more about the program, visit www.scgov.net/government/utilities-water/keep-sarasota-county-beautiful.
