ENGLEWOOD — Libby Hensler and Donna Howell drew a 6-foot-wide circle in the sand, while listing to Queen play on a cell phone and soaking up some sun.
The pair was at Englewood Beach on Tuesday, their second day on the beach after Charlotte County Commissioners re-opened it Monday.
“We are socially distanced from others,” Hensler said. “We don’t see a problem. I’m just done cleaning out closets in my house. I needed to get out for a while.”
Howell joked saying she “drank too much wine,” while in quarantine.
“What I’m surprised at is there are so many young families with children on the beach,” said Hensler, a 13-year resident. “I guess parents think it’s safe. There really hasn’t been a problem with people staying away from each other. The people who are closer seem to be family or related.”
Lisa VonMarschall drove from Venice to met her friend Emily Zehr at Englewood Beach. Their children played along the shoreline.
“I have children and there is parking at Englewood Beach, so I came here,” she said. “I usually go to Venice or Manasota Beach, but there’s no parking. I think we are doing fine out here. We are minding our business in our bubble.”
TAKING PRECAUTIONS
Health care workers say people should take precautions if they go to the beach or any public space.
“I’ve told my patients I’m OK with the beaches opening if people can socially distance properly — and not just the 6 feet, but more like 25-30 feet and avoid congregating,” said Dr. Jaclyn Nadler in Englewood. “I think going for walks in the park or beach is healthy and therapeutic for body and mind. The issue is that not everyone is socially responsible.”
Andrea Truex, assistant chief nursing officer at Englewood Community Hospital, said no matter if it’s a trip to the beach or store, everyone should wash their hands or use hand sanitizer immediately after human interaction or contact.
“We should have been doing this all along,” she said. “You don’t have any idea if the person you were near has the flu or is getting the shingle virus, so you need to wash, wash, wash your hands frequently. People do not realize how often they touch their face. That is how this virus can enter your body.”
Truex’s husband Bill, a Charlotte County Commissioner, spent and hour and a half on the beach answering questions from residents and listening to their concerns.
Charlotte County commissioners voted April 21 to reopen Englewood and Port Charlotte beaches and the parking lots on Monday. The following day, Sarasota County commissioners voted to open that county’s beaches on Monday also — however parking lots would stay closed. Manasota Beach and Blind Pass Beach, a few miles north of Englewood Beach in Sarasota County, have seen few visitors this week, since there is no place to park. Also, to the south of Englewood Beach, Stump Pass Beach State Park remains closed.
“I don’t think it’s a good idea to say you can come to the beach, but you can’t park here,” Truex said. “I find if offensive to not offer parking at the beaches. Many people who live in Sarasota County came to Englewood Beach because they could park.”
Truex said the parking meters at Englewood Beach are disabled for public safety because they are considered a “high-touch” device.
The beach bathrooms remained closed Tuesday, but the county announced it will reopen them beginning Friday and staff will clean them frequently.
BUSINESSES BETTER
Scott Barber, who manages the SandBar Tiki & Grille restaurant across from Englewood Beach, said he’s seen an increase in foot traffic since the beach reopened Monday. The restaurant has been offering curbside lunches and dinners. However, he’s unsure when all employees can return.
“Everyone has been significantly impacted by this virus,” he said. “We are doing the best we can despite financial upheaval to save our customer’s money.”
“We have about a hundred employees full and part-time at the Sandbar and we’ve had to lay off about 70% of them,” Barber said. “We had to lay off about 60% of the employees at the (nearby) Lock ‘N Key Restaurant. They have a new takeout menu too.” (Rocket and Sue Atamanchuk own both restaurants.)
“We look forward to bringing back our employees. We have sanitized everything and created social distancing between tables. We know it will be a while before we can have any concerts or large gatherings. We are just happy to start seeing some of our customers again.”
Scott Hemmes, owner of Beach Road Bistro and The Waverly, the restaurant across the street from Englewood Beach, spent two days shuttling people from his parking lots to and from the beach.
“I spoke to lots of people who are snowbirds,” he said. “They were already here when the state was shut down. They are happy to come out to the beach before they head back up north. A lot of them have been here for several months. I didn’t really see anyone new who was just visiting. I did see lots of people from Sarasota and Venice in the past two days.”
Hemmes said the past three years have been challenging as a small business owner in Englewood.
“I was going to do a $3 million remodel of the Beach Road Bistro, and then Hurricane Irma hit. Then red tide last year, and now this virus,” he said. “The project has come in way over budget, so it’s been scaled way back.
“I will be happy to see things return back to normal, sooner than later.”
