ENGLEWOOD — The blue signs that popped up alongside Englewood Road and the newspaper story about the new BeachWalk by Manasota Key development may have surprised some.
Carroll Swayze wasn’t surprised. The development has actually been on the books with Sarasota County for years, has had different owners and has undergone different iterations before garnering county approvals in 2015. Now the developer, DiVosta Homes of the Pulte Group has set a date to start building, and has been advertising homes and homesites.
The developer will start with 200 homes in a gated community that will have access to Englewood Road (State Road 776) and Manasota Beach Road. When completed, BeachWalk will see 1,675 homes on 763 acres, according to plans.
And it will be right next to Swayze’s back yard.
The rear of the Englewood artist’s property on Donovan Road abuts the BeachWalk property. Right now, the BeachWalk property is shaded with stands of mature oaks, pine trees, palms, exotic and other vegetation.
Unlike many Englewood residents, she’s attended various county hearings and meetings where the development was discussed or voted upon.
“Every meeting there was a bank of lawyers spouting (expletive) and ignoring your concerns,” Swayze wrote on Facebook.
At one of the meetings, Swayze pointed out how an “access entrance” actually followed a tributary branch of Forked Creek.
“I showed them pictures of that creek full of water yet it seems there’s going to be a (road) on top of it,” Swayze said. “Our environment is in trouble. This is a travesty of justice.”
Swayze bought enough land so she’d be buffered from future development encroaching on her. “There’s never going to be enough buffer,” she said. “When I first bought this property I was out of town — way out of town, in the boonies — and now I am in the middle of it.”
The bottom line, Swayze suggested, is “if you don’t own it, you can’t control it.”
CONSTRUCTION IN JUNE
Construction on the first phase is expected to start in June on the models and first homes. The residences will be attached villas and single-family homes with a price range from $200,000 to $600,000. The property is just south of the Sarasota National development and north of Boca Royale Country Club. To the east are the communities of the West Villages subdivision.
The BeachWalk itself will be a gated community that is 2.5 miles away from Manasota Beach as the gull flies.
A recent press release also announced the development will include community clubhouse with a resort pool, a large fitness facility, community room, a spa, and a fitness/lap pool, along with other amenities. The water district didn’t figure in the ERCs for the amenities yet.
Construction authorization has already been issued for this site,” Sarasota County spokeswoman Brianne Grant told the Sun Thursday.
EYE-OPENER
If anything, the subdivision has been an eye opener for many of those who commented to an article posted on the Englewood Sun’s Facebook page. As of Friday afternoon, 70 people posted comments, most expressing their dismay over seeing that many homes built in the Englewood area.
“How many homes do we need in the area?” Janet Smith asked in her post. She worried about the impact and lost of wildlife if the building trend is allowed to continue.
“I understand that growth is inevitable but it is moving way too fast and totally out of control,” Smith wrote. “It sickens me and most of us that have been living here for years because of the serenity and beauty of the area. If we wanted to live in a big city, we would have moved to Miami or Tampa.”
WATER, SEWER
The Englewood Water District is waiting for its initial agreement with BeachWalk by Manasota Key to be signed.
EWD Administrator Ray Burroughs and technical support manager Keith Ledford said the proposed agreement for the first phase of the development provides BeachWalk developers with water and sewer equivalent residential connections (ERCs) for 400 homes.
DiVosta Homes will build the water and sewer systems to district specifications and then turn the systems over to the water district.
The water district scrutinized the plans very carefully since it has 10 potable water wells scattered throughout the development. According to the proposed agreement, 100-foot circular buffers will surround and protect each of the wells, Ledford said.
