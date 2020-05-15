SARASOTA — What a difference a pandemic makes.
In March 2019, Sarasota County collected a whopping $4.5 million in tourist development taxes — also known as "bed tax" — from visitors to the county.
A year later, after the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, those revenues plunged to $2.2 million, a drop of 48% according to data released by the tax collector’s office.
That, along with projected drops in other major revenue funds — sales taxes, gas taxes and revenue sharing — will face county commissioners Thursday as they meet for their annual mid-year budget update.
Only property tax revenues have been unaffected by the current crisis, as the majority of those taxes were collected in January.
As commissioners consider the remaining four months of the current budget year, actual losses in many revenue streams are not yet available due to way they are reported. But county budget staff can make assumptions from past events like the red tide crisis and the 2008 recession to make projections.
Those projections are showing losses ranging from $7 million in surtax revenues, which funds much of the capital improvement program, to $1.7 million in revenue sharing from the state.
What the budget staff wants to accomplish with Thursday’s workshop is to glean policy direction from commissioners for the remainder of fiscal year 2020 as well as the fiscal year 2021 which is currently in the planning stages.
Sarasota County typically does its budget planning in five-year cycles, but absent from the materials for Thursday’s workshop are the charts showing those five-year revenue/expenditures projections.
“We are primarily focusing on FY20 and FY21 as anything farther is too hard to forecast at this time and actually even FY21 are just assumptions to be discussed with the board and that we are using for our planning as we try to finalize our FY21 budget,” Kim Radtke, director of the Office of Financial Management, wrote in an email.
The county has already taken steps to reduce spending such as placing a freeze on staff travel, hiring only for mission critical positions, and halting some projects like refreshing the landscaping around the administration center.
Staff has also identified a list of capital improvement programs slated to begin this year that could be delayed or deferred to make up for the expected $7 million loss in surtax revenues.
One of those projects is athletic field improvements at the Englewood Sports Complex at a cost of $110,000. Others include renovations at the county jail ($1.9 million), and other facility renovations ($1.7 million).
With a $415 million capital improvement program for 2021-2025 that will bear the brunt of revenue losses, staff will also be looking to commissioners Thursday to engage in a prioritization exercise.
To conclude their workshop, commissioners will also engage with staff to give direction on three of their top priorities for 2020: the future location of the county administration center, the proposed Mote Marine aquarium, and a community redevelopment area for the Bay Project around Sarasota Bay.
