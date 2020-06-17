SARASOTA — The people who put together Sarasota County government's budget expected a drop in bed tax, or tourist development taxes, this year.
But actual collections for April were worse than projected, according to the report issued by County Tax Collector Barbara Ford-Coates.
Collections for April totaled a paltry $257,489, an 80% drop from March’s $2.6 million. Compared to February’s collections, when the county raked in $3.7 million, the precipitous dropoff in revenues is 92%.
Sarasota County budget officials had been saying for months, that since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and the closing down of the county’s economy, that revenues from the bed tax would fall off from projections earlier in the fiscal year. Gas taxes and the county's penny sales taxes, too.
At a May 21 budget workshop, budget staff presented a chart to county commissioners with a projected decrease of 75% in bed taxes. Even though that number is a huge percentage drop, the actual drop was bigger.
Before the pandemic hit, county budget staff had projected that bed tax collections in the county would reach a record $24.5 million. Now they’ve lowered that projection to $17.4 million by the end of the current fiscal year, which is Sept. 30.
If that projection holds true, it would be the lowest yearly collection of bed taxes since fiscal year 2014 when the county realized $14.1 million in revenues from tourists staying in Sarasota.
Among the reporting areas, North Port fared the worst, showing only $295 collected in April, down from $8,967 in March. Venice was next at $17,907 after reporting $156,768 in March bed tax revenues.
Siesta Key reported the largest amount at $69,471 after collecting $906,256 in March.
The bed tax collections for April reflected only revenues from guests staying in hotels and motels as other short-term rentals in the county remained closed pursuant to an executive order from Gov. Ron DeSantis.
That order was conditionally lifted in late May, and Sarasota County received permission from the state to allow owners of short-term rental properties to open in time for the Memorial Day weekend.
