ENGLEWOOD — When the members of the Lemon Bay Sunrise Rotary were looking for a good event that could help raise funds for some good community causes, their thoughts turned to beer.
The result is Englewood’s first full-out beer-tasting extravaganza, the Lemon Bay Beer Festival, set for Saturday at Pioneer Plaza on West Dearborn Street.
Club member Keith Rowley has had the vision of a beer festival brewing in his head for the last few years. Now his dream is fully fermented and ready to be served.
Rowley and the other Rotarians are hoping craft beer lovers — and regular beer lovers, and even the people who love beer lovers — will come out Saturday to see and taste what it’s all about.
“There is a lot of enthusiasm around the craft beer,” said Gary Vasbinder, another club member. “When you pair that with music, food and a sunny afternoon and we have party. We are looking for about 1,500 people to attend our fest and have made preparations for 2,000.”
Participating breweries include Tampa’s Cigar City Brewing, Oskar Blues, Terrapin Brewing from Athens Georgia, Lagunitas Brewing, Fort Myers Brewing, Sierra Nevada, Bells, JDubs Brewing from Sarasota and Bullfrog Creek Brewing in Valrico.
“Bullfrog Creek Brewing is bringing beer puppets,” Vasbinder said. “James Ratcliff of Bullfrog Creek is graduate from Lemon Bay High School and is excited to bring his beer back to his hometown.”
All proceeds benefit Lemon Bay Rotary Community Trust nonprofit.
“The community trust helps pay for fireworks and youth,” said Gary Vasbinder. “We have the a dictionary project where all 5th Graders at Englewood Elementary receive a dictionary.”
There will also be food trucks, live music, and merchandise vendors including some locals.
The event is 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at Pioneer Park, 331 W. Dearborn St., Englewood. Beer tasting is 1-5 p.m. The band Flatwater kicks off the event at noon and Noah’s Arcade plays from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Admission is free, and it’s $20 for the beer garden taster area in advance, or $30 at the gate. Food and domestic beer will be sold separately. All beer garden attendees must be 21 and older. Advance tickets sales for the beer garden can be purchased at www.lbbeerfest.org.
For more about the club, visit www.facebook.com/LemonBaySunriseRotary.
