Let’s review.
The 2020 pandemic has created havoc with Florida bar owners who were forced to close, open and close again.
The head-spinning timeline for local standalone bars has gone something like this:
• March 17. Last call for bars and nightclubs, closed for 30 days per governor’s order.
• June 5. A month after restaurants reopened, bars are allowed to reopen at socially distanced 50% indoor capacity, serving seated customers only.
• June 26. After a coronavirus surge, standalone bars are shut down again. Only those with food licenses may continue serving on-premises alcohol, if less than 50% of revenue.
• July 1. In an amended order, Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation secretary Halsey Beshears clarifies that bars with a food license may remain open, operating as restaurants, regardless of food sales percentage.
• Sept. 14. Bars reopen at 50% indoor capacity, with service to seated patrons and outdoor seating with appropriate social distancing.
In a recent National Public Radio interview where he promised an aggressive crackdown on those that aren’t in compliance with 50% occupancy, Beshears said that reopened bars “realize they have to get it right this time because the economic consequences of another shutdown are just beyond disastrous. They can’t take another one. … 95% of people out there want to do the right thing and keep people safe.”
STAYING OPEN WITH FOOD
Well before the state’s bars reopened on Monday, most standalone pubs had already figured out ways to open, using a state food license to serve something, anything, to patrons.
Elaine James, owner of the refurbished Fire’s Open Road in Arcadia, had a food license but still has to make up for time she lost during downtime this spring and summer.
“I lost holidays — St. Patrick’s Day, Memorial Day, Fourth of July — and the upcoming holidays are family holidays. I’m not really sure I can recover. I just hope people will be kind to the bars that have really suffered through this.
“But here’s the important thing,” she added. “Now we are all-decks-open, after half a year being closed down. We’re just picking up the pieces and moving forward. We’ve all been kicked and down for so long, for something we didn’t even do wrong.”
After hosting a bar owners’ rally July 1, to plan future protests, Hoosier Bar in Osprey remained closed — until owner Doug Clarke, learning that his state food license was sufficient, said, “Hell, I’m opening!”
According to Chrissy Placek at Banditos Bar in Port Charlotte, applying for a new food license was formidable. She nevertheless reopened July 31, sold out of microwave pizza and started helping other bars obtain their own food licenses.
One of them was Scotty’s Pub in North Port, closed down since reopening under new ownership on St. Patrick’s Day. Five months later, owners Leslie Pines and Dave Diedrick reopened with a permanent state food service license in hand.
One by one, Linksters Management Group’s family of nearly 30 pubs began reopening their doors Sept. 2, serving everything from prewrapped peanut butter and jelly sandwiches to hot dogs. They also uphold strong inside social distancing and mask-wearing policies.
FINALLY ABLE TO OPEN
But a handful of hard-hit standalone bars remained unable to reopen until Monday because they lacked food licenses.
Susan Filkins at Punta Gorda’s Hawgz & Dawgz has just emerged from a 2½-month enforced vacation, kept afloat only by a Small Business Administration Economic Injury Disaster Loan. Now she’s able to serve 12 customers inside and more, socially distanced, outside.
“I didn’t go through the rigmarole of applying for a food license that some other bars did,” she explained. “I didn’t feel like I was emotionally or mentally ready for all the inspections and changes I’d need to go through, so I decided to just wait it out. If I get shut down again after three weeks, like they did before, I’ll check into other options.”
END OF THE ROAD FOR SMALL BARS?
Sociologists could make their career studying customer behaviors resulting from the bar shutdown.
Not every reopened standalone barkeep has seen a flood of old friends return. It seems clients have found other, food-licensed new haunts, where they’ve had months to make themselves at home.
Some remained loyal, though. Bartender Mindy Willis at Osprey’s Hoosier Bar noticed a decline in attendance, with new customers returning to their old hangouts.
“When the other bars were closed, we had at least a dozen new faces,” she said. “This week I’ve seen only two of them.”
“It’s been a tremendous loss, not seeing the people I’ve come to care about. I just hope that everyone comes back,” said Fire’s Open Road’s James.
Thursday at 5 p.m., Punta Gorda’s Russ Bellerose sat alone in Bar 17, hoping for old customers to show their loyalty.
“I’m not at all confident that they aren’t going to shut us down again,” he said. “Whatever the underlying reasons are, I feel there’s an undiscussed agenda to get rid of small bars. Letting restaurants with bars remain open, with entertainment, will make them people’s bars. People aren’t going to go to standalone bars that keep closing and opening, closing and opening. They’re unsure whether they’re open at all.
“I guess the story will be told this weekend, when I have live entertainment with Feast or Famine on Saturday and Hillbilly Ryezin from 1 to 5 p.m. on Sunday.
“Will they return? Or is this basically the end of the road for small bars?”
SMOKING BARS NO MORE?
Another consequence of reopening: some smoking bars are transitioning to nonsmoking.
“It’s a new policy for me,” said Bellerose at Bar 17. “I started putting up 'No Smoking' signs earlier, anticipating that all bars are eventually going to go nonsmoking inside. It came up in one of the initial meetings in Tallahassee, and COVID-19 could be the avenue for them to choose to do what they’ve been wanting to all along. I’ve had nothing but good feedback about it; the place smells better.”
Port Charlotte’s PaddyWagon Irish Pub — a smoking bar from the start, with high ceilings, open doors and active fans and smoke eaters — has nevertheless prohibited indoor smoking for the foreseeable future. Bartender Jessica Kickliter, now running both bar and patio, noted an immediate dropoff in her inside customers.
“They might decide to have us stay this way,” said managing partner Dan Bernal. “Meanwhile, we have the food license in place, so we can continue operating even if they shut bars down again.”
Wally’s Pour House in South Venice, a longtime smoking bar, has kept its home-cooking kitchen running since July and banned indoor smoking. Now, with the kitchen serving from 11 a.m. until only 4 p.m. daily, smoking has resumed from 4 p.m. to 2 a.m.
“We’re just trying to appease everybody,” said cook Erin Quinlan.
Osprey’s Hoosier Bar and Arcadia’s Fire’s Open Road remain staunch smoking bars.
“We’re a biker bar,” James said simply. “It’s the way I started, and it’s the way I’ve stayed.”
