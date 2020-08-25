ENGLEWOOD — West County skateboarders can rejoice. The J.M. Berlin/Rotary Skate Park in Englewood will reopen Sept. 3.
Charlotte County Recreation and Parks will reopen with a maximum capacity of 15 people at any given time, according to a statement issued Tuesday. CDC guidelines for social distancing and face coverings are strongly encouraged while using the skate park.
The J.M. Berlin-Rotary Skate Park, 6941 San Casa Drive, is located in the Ann & Chuck Dever Regional Park, in Englewood.
Charlotte County closed the skate park in March along with many other recreation facilities when COVID-19 protocols went into effect. But the Englewood skate park remained closed on June 1 while other facilities were reopened, including the Don Cerbone Skate Park in Punta Gorda.
The county does not allow scooters in the skate park, but officials have said they may open the facility up to scooters on a trial basis.
For hours of operation, visit www.charlottecountyfl.gov/recreation and click Skate Parks. For information, contact Sean Vitarelli at 941-681-3744 or Sean.Vitarelli@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
