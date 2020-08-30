COVID-19 hasn’t stopped kindness from local businesses, nonprofits and others in our communities. Here’s some good news from around the area.
Bernadette Beichler and her daughter Judy Murdoch, delivered a donation to the treasurer of Meals on Wheels and Chris Gauthier. For her 95th birthday, in lieu of gifts, Bernadette asked people to make donations to Englewood Meals on Wheels. Bernadette has a lot of friends. She collected $900.
Bernadette and Judy recently gave Meals on Wheels in Englewood the check. Through the large donation, Bernadette helped pay for hot meals for those who cannot afford them.
BAGGED IT
Meals on Wheels needed lots of plastic bags to help its army of volunteers deliver the meals during COVID-19. Englewood Walmart donated enough bags this week to help meet the need, the nonprofit reported.
COOL VOLUNTEERS
The St. David’s Jubilee Center food pantry has gone curbside during COVID-19. To help volunteers working in the sun, Ron and Cherie Stanek bought two turbo fans to help keep them cool.
THANKS, MOOSE
The Englewood Moose 1933 had to close due to a resurgence in COVID-19 cases throughout the United States. Moose members John Bienkowski and Newt Webb donated fresh vegetables and produce from the post for those in need who use the food pantry, which helps homeless campers.
BACKPACK HELP
Jo Holker from NSS Life recently donated $500 in matching funds donated to the kid’s backpack ministry. This summer the Jubilee Center distributed more than 400 backpacks to children.
HELPING GLENALLEN
The Rhonda Gustitus Team recently donated lanyards for all of Glenallen Elementary School students for the coming school year. It will help students manage their masks in the classroom and on campus.
Glenallen Elementary, which has 80% of its students on free and reduced lunch, also recently received school supplies, sneakers and other back-to-school donations from Foremost Heating and Air, New Day Christian Church, Coastlife Church and Beneva Christian Church.
CHILDREN FIRST
Children First, recently received a $100,000 anonymous gift with support from the Barancik Foundation. All donations made from now until the end of the year will be matched, up to $150,000, for an even greater impact. Donations can be made at https://secure.qgiv.com/Afor/emaapp
With the new school year, Children First also has openings.
KIWANIS COLLECT
The Children’s Community Clothing Closet run by the Kiwanis Club of North Port was closed for months due to COVID-19 and parents couldn’t get five free outfits and school uniforms for kids.
The closet recently reopened to help kids with back to school clothing.
The club and the North Port High School Key Club did a socks and underwear drive in front of Walmart and TJ Maxx to help with back to school needs for children. Through donations, club members bought items because the shelves were completely bare in some sizes.
The clothing closet is open 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursdays and 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays, at Sam Shapos Way, off of North Port Boulevard in North Port. Look for the brown door.
Donations of all sizes from infants to adults are accepted when the closet is open.
