ENGLEWOOD — There’s been a bit of trash talking among chefs in the run-up to Saturday’s Big Green Egg competition in Englewood.
Ten chefs signed up for the competition, which is a big part of the Englewood Sunset Rotary Grilles and Grills festival, set for 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at the Englewood Elks Lodge, 401 N Indiana Ave.
Many aim to beat last year’s champions Kale Dailey, Englewood Sunset Rotary president, and members Doug Libertore and Tom Hinck, otherwise known as the Bourbon B-B-Que Boyz team.
“We won last year and now there’s been a lot of smack talking,” Dailey said. “We’ve been told we have to step up our game because they (nine challengers) say we won’t win a second year in a row. Each of the chefs have their own secret recipes and are going to serve up deliciousness. There are tons of great flavors that come from these Green Egg cookers.”
The day begins at 10 a.m. with a car show and the Jeep Junkies. About 50 cars registered. At 2 p.m., the chefs begin serving samples. Meanwhile, the three-piece, electric rock and roll band Vinyl Recall, based in Englewood, will play classic rock.
The car show is free, but the Rotary is asking for $5 as a fundraiser. Anyone wanting to sample the Green Egg barbecue dishes pays $35 for the day. The event is sponsored by the Englewood Sunset Rotary, Gulf Coast True Value Hardware and the Bourbon B-B-Que Boyz.
“We want people to bring their appetite and try some of the best food cooked in a Green Egg,” Dailey said.
The Sunset Rotary Club has about 55 members and growing, Dailey said. They meet at 5:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Wednesday of the month at the Englewood Elks Lodge.
