ENGLEWOOD — Because Moose Lodge 1933 and the Moose Riders have contributed so much over the years to the Florida Sheriff's Youth Ranch, the groups were honored by the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office.
During a recent luncheon, Sheriff Tom Knight thanked members of the local lodge for their fundraising efforts for teens served at The Florida Sheriffs Youth Ranches.
"We donated more than $10,000," said Ron Coleman, president of the Moose Lodge Riders Post 1933. "The Sheriff's Ranch helps improves the lives of at-risk children through at six Florida locations. They have camps and residential care for these teenagers."
The Sheriffs Youth Ranches helped more than 159,000 children and families in Florida through donations.
Some of the money raised for the youth ranch comes from the popular lodge-sponsored bike nights.
The next event is this weekend, set for 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday at Pioneer Park, 300 W. Dearborn St., Englewood.
"We will be giving away donations to F.A.M.E., which donates new musical instruments to schools in Englewood and North Port each year," said Coleman, referring to the Friends for the Advancement of Music Education, which has its own Music City Music festival Nov. 9-10 at Pioneer Park.
Moose and the Riders donated more than $90,000 to the community so far, much of it coming from Bike Nights. "Motorcycle enthusiasts from all over Southwest Florida come to our event. It's become popular. We want them to spend some money on Dearborn Street. Our club wants to make money so we can give it back to the community.
"There's a chance to win a 2020 Harley Street Glide and there are restaurants and pubs with live entertainment like at The Moose Lodge, Englewoods on Dearborn, Ole Time Café, Bobarino's Pizzeria, Comadre's, La Stanza Ristorante, Zeke's Uptown Bar & Grill, Mango Bistro, and more. It's great food, live entertainment, good drinks, raffles, drawings vendors and one heck of a good time," he said.
Vendors include Bert's Black Widow Harley-Davidson, local businesses and some nonprofits.
The bands set for the night are The Verge, and a Styx and Journey tribute band.
"The bands will play as long as it's not down pouring," he said. "We won't let a little rain dampen our event. It's happened before and when it cleared up hundreds of people came out to enjoy the night."
For more information, visit Englewood Bike Nights on Facebook.
