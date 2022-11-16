Bike program

Many without a home in Englewood travel by bicycle to work, eat and fellowship with others. Bikes are an important part of life for some. The Community Health Action Team is working to help those in need of bike parts and repairs in Englewood.

ENGLEWOOD — Bicycles, parts, locks and repairs are all deemed important to people without homes or those who don't drive in Englewood.

As part of its goals for next year, members of the Community Health Action Team are partnering with local groups to launch a monthly bicycle repair clinic.


Email: elaine.allen@yoursun.com

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments