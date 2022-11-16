ENGLEWOOD — Bicycles, parts, locks and repairs are all deemed important to people without homes or those who don't drive in Englewood.
As part of its goals for next year, members of the Community Health Action Team are partnering with local groups to launch a monthly bicycle repair clinic.
The community-lead group includes nonprofits including On the Spot Aid, the Lions Club, St. David's Jubilee Center, Englewood Community Coalition, Celebrate Recovery, Jesus Loves You ministry, Epic Community Center, Fearless Heart Counseling, churches and others.
They share ideas with Sarasota County Health Department staff about how to make the community safer and healthier. In the past, they sponsored a hurricane expo to help get resources to those who are new to the area or need evacuation services ahead of the storm.
They participated in the recent vigil to remember those without a home who died this year.
After brainstorming for a few months, members said there's a reoccurring problem for residents without homes. They need transportation to go to job interviews, work, food pantries, and to move about in the community.
However, their bikes get stolen.
"We see them get stolen when they are locked up," said Bonnie Saxman, co-founder of On the Spot Aid, which does mobile first aid to the people without homes from Englewood, North Port and Charlotte County.
Saxman was working with Sarasota County to have a permanent bike repair station installed at the Elsie Quirk Library in Englewood. From that idea, the group decided it would be beneficial to establish a mobile bike repair unit alongside the permanent repair station at the library.
The repair station would most likely be monthly beginning in March. It could be held in locations in Englewood including Indian Mound Park, Pioneer Plaza and St. David's Jubilee Center.
Ruth Hill, Jubilee Center administrator at St. David’s Episcopal Church, said a shed could be used near the library to store some of the donated parts.
"That's one of the areas that didn't sustain damage from Hurricane Ian," she said. "We see many people who come for services at the food pantry or the clothing closet who are on a bicycle. People get their food and take it home using the basket on their bike. Their bike is very important to them, it's like a car to them."
The clinic would help those with rusty chains, worn tires, and brake problems, locks, helmets, lights and more.
"We decided that potentially creating a bike repair kit could be useful for distribution at the permanent and mobile repair stations," said Andre McClerklin Jr., health educator for the Sarasota County Health Department and group liaison. "Some examples of items to add are bike lights, locks, maybe lubricants for repairing the bike chain."
McClerklin said one way to keep the program going is to coordinate with bike shops and churches that have a bike repair program to partner or donate new, used or returned bicycle parts to the mobile repair unit.
"We can invite them to the CHAT meeting to provide input on the plan in the next few months," he said. "These bike shops throw away bike parts and we decided that it could be beneficial to find a way to partner with them to receive these spare parts. "
The program is important, members say, because the Sarasota County Area Transit buses isn't adding new routes in Englewood. The Uber-like county program "On Demand" offered by SCAT doesn't cross county lines into the Charlotte side of Englewood. Some in the group say that makes it extra challenging for those who need to go to the free medical clinic minutes away from the Sarasota County border.
"They can get there by bicycle," Saxman said. "We just have to make sure they don't get stolen. We give them reflectors and lights for the bikes so they don't get hit by a car. These have saved lives. We don't want them getting a ticket for not having a light on their bike."
The problem is if a bicycle gets stolen, they aren't easily recovered, she said. The group discussed alerting both sheriff's offices about the new program once it's launched and perhaps getting some help for tracking down stolen bikes in the future.
For more information on the program or to participate in CHAT meetings online or in person, call Andre McClerklin Jr. at 941-861-2964 or email Andre.Mcclerklin@flhealth.gov.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.