After his 13-month old twin sons drowned in a pool in 2010, Paul DeMello founded the Just Against Children Drowning Foundation. Each year he has a bike run fundraiser from Kings Highway Walmart, proceeded to Restlawn Memorial Gardens for a gravesite memorial of the twins and continues through Englewood to Sharky’s restaurant in Venice. The ride raises money for the YMCA to give free swim lessons for families of youngsters who can’t afford them in Englewood, Venice, Port Charlotte and North Port.

For more information on the foundation visit the www.justagainst childrendrowning.org web site.

