ENGLEWOOD — Just one minute of a good fireworks display costs about $1,200. A full show is $25,000.
Each year, Lemon Bay Sunrise Rotary Club members place plastic rockets at businesses and collect donations for the 25-to-30 minute show at Blind Pass Beach.
But not this year.
"This year, (Sarasota) County wouldn't issue any permits for fireworks," said Mike Looney. "With fireworks shows canceled in Venice and Punta Gorda, even if we did have a show, we were very concerned about having an extremely large crowd in our town gathering to watch the show, while COVID-19 is still a threat."
Even though there is no local show, Tiffany Square Bingo helped the Rotary this week. Owners Mike and Linda Paquin donated $580 this week to kickoff next year's fireworks collection.
The couple, who started Angel Ministries in Englewood, donates monthly to worthy causes including Englewood Lions Club, Helping Hand, Englewood Boys & Girls Club, Twinkle Toes dance studio, Peace River K-9, FAME, Pioneer Days, Englewood Community Care Clinic and the Spirit of Music Foundation.
"We wish we could have done more for the Rotary, but we've been closed for months," Mike said. "We always match the money from our bingo proceeds. Last month we matched the $300 raised and gave $600 to Project Graduation for Lemon Bay High School seniors. Last year, we gave them $1,918."
Paquin said the bingo hall at 2828 S. McCall Road, is open with limited hours. He said some older customers wanted to hold off on the parlor opening, while others wanted to get back to playing bingo in person.
"We strongly believe in our hearts everyone would be fine during a full session of bingo," he said. "But others may not have the same belief, so we have decided to air on the side of caution at this time."
Paquin plans on fully reopening by the end of the month. For now, the chance machines are open for players, but no bingo. They have free finger foods and beverages for players.
"For our customers, this is a place where they make friends, have a bite to eat, play games and enjoy themselves," Mike said. "In return, we give back to the community."
Longtime Sunrise Rotary Club member Keith Rowley said the club hopes to have an endowment one day to fund the fireworks program annually.
"We have some really great people like trial attorney Kerry Mack who gives us a monthly donation toward fireworks," he said. "She gives $2,500 a year. She's one of our VIPs. We have a VIP tent at the fireworks with food and drinks. It's the best place to watch the fireworks. It's our way of thanking those who make major contributions to the fireworks display."
Looney said the Englewood fireworks are among the best in the region.
"We really take pride in this show," he said. "We use the world-champion Santore Brothers of Garden State Fireworks. They have a choreographed show."
This year, the Rotary plans to replay last year's July 4 show online for residents to enjoy.
"We are excited to have people who care so much that they are giving money now for next year's show," Looney said. "If we had an endowment, we wouldn't have to piecemeal the show through donations every year. I believe it will happen one day."
Donations are tax exempt and can be made online. Visit www.englewoodfireworks.com. Checks payable to the LBSR Community Trust with "for fireworks" written on the memo line can be mailed to Lemon Bay Sunrise Rotary, PO Box 897, Englewood FL 34295.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.