ROTONDA WEST — Hundreds gathered Saturday at Noy's Bistro and Lounge to support St. David's Jubilee Center at the fourth annual breakfast fundraiser.

Noy's owner Jason Vollmer worked all morning toward his goal to raise more than $5,000 for the church ministry that helps the homeless and needy.

The Jubilee Center helps struggling families, especially the ones who have an employee of a couple local restaurants that close two months during the summer.

Additional sponsors included: Paradise Exclusive, Abel's Marine, Anytime Fitness, Realtor Sue Cooper, Signs in One Day, Sisters Unique Boutique, Sassy Beaches Salon and Cape Haze Convenience Store. Vollmer's signature French toast casserole was the first to go at the breakfast buffet.

Email: eallen@sun-herald.com

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments