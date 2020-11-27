For 48 hours, Randy Sterling waited outside GameStop in North Port.
He missed Thanksgiving dinner with his family, and lived outdoors for two days in a parking lot.
It paid off.
At 7 a.m. Friday, the hardcore gamer was the only customer who got a ticket for this year's coveted PlayStation 5 game console.
"I slept on concrete — it's not as comfortable as you would think, but I got the console," said the 27-year-old North Porter. "It's not bad for my first time doing Black Friday. I didn't have Thanksgiving dinner, but a man came by and gave me some food."
There were no PS5 consoles at the nearby Walmart. There wasn't even a long line at the 5 a.m. opening. About 60 people calmly entered the store. None rushed to the televisions or bikes. There were plenty.
Welcome to Black Friday, 2020.
Online deals, spread-out sales
Black Friday wasn't the same as past years. Walmart and other stores didn't put time restrictions on their in-person deals like usual. The limited time generally brings early morning shoppers who fight for hot-ticket items. This year, COVID-19 forced many big-box retailers to close on Thanksgiving and open on Friday, the traditional big day for holiday shopping.
Friday, stores limited the number of shoppers inside at one time due to COVID-19 guidelines. Some store employees in the region called the pace of the day more like a "busy Saturday" than the busiest shopping day of the year. Most acknowledged massive online sales and month-long in-person bargains greatly slowed the Black Friday tradition.
For longtime Walmart employee Fame Knowlton, Thursday was the first Thanksgiving she spent with her family in years instead of working. She loved it.
"I hope it doesn't change back and we stay closed on Thanksgiving," she said.
Customer Susanne Gill of North Port said she didn't like the 2020 Black Friday set up.
"I'm not an online shopper," said Gill shortly after 5 a.m. before heading to Kohl's and the mall. "I've been Black Friday shopping every year. I used to be in that long line at ToysRUs. Black Friday shopping is a science. I have it all written down. It works for me."
Mulan Green of Orlando was visiting family in North Port. She was surprised how quiet it was in the stores.
"Where I live there are struggling families who shop Black Friday for the best deals," she said. "It's usually like a stampede."
Dressed in a Santa shirt and matching purse and mask, Kohl's shopper Kelly Blair noticed far fewer people out this year than last.
"I'm from Pennsylvania, and there's a whole lot more people who come out to shop for Black Friday there when there isn't a virus," she said. "The one really positive thing I noticed this year more than other years — people are friendlier to each other."
Finding Black Friday deals
In the Charlotte Town Center mall, Santa was spotted waving to people. Nearby, Old Navy's Black Friday deal was 50% off on everything attracted hundreds in a socially distanced line all the way to the back of the store.
Many shoppers skipped the 7 a.m. openings as evidenced by the lack of parking spaces at Best Buy, Target and Michael's full much later in the day.
Kim Stevens and Juvy Kuk caught some good deals on Friday afternoon at the mall. They are in town from Chicago to celebrate Kim's mother's 60th birthday.
Kim's advice to shoppers on Black Friday? "Never buy anything unless it is 50% off — anything less than that is not a great sale."
Amber Maksymiak found a good deal at Bath & Body Works. The store had a buy-3-get-3-free sale that had customers waiting in line several yards outside the store.
"This sale only happens once every year, so it's worth waiting in line for a few minutes," Maksymiak said.
Emily Bursey from Venice was shopping with her grandmother, Melinda Jelormine, at the Old Navy "Big Friday" sale in Port Charlotte.
"Everything in the whole store is half-off here today," Bursey said. "We found some really nice items at good prices."
First-time Black Friday shopper Kay Callahan of Port Charlotte loved the pace of Kohls before noon.
"I needed a food processor for my niece, and I got the last one," she said, adding her shopping buddy Linda Amador also scored gifts she wanted too. "I feel I was very lucky."
Others weren't so lucky.
Eight hours after Randy Sterling arrived at the North Port GameStop, he was joined by Alex Langdon of North Port. Langdon hoped he'd be the second gamer to get a PS5 ticket and take home the new gaming system.
They waited together for the next 40 hours. On Thanksgiving, Langdon received a care package to eat while on line. About 15 minutes before the store opened Friday morning, Langdon learned that GameStop only had one console, and Sterling had gotten it. He was offered an XBOX Series X system. He bought it.
Some Black Friday deals are still on today.
Sun staff writer Sue Erwin contributed to this story.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.