Black Friday is back, baby.
COVID-19 stopped a decade’s-long practice by major big-box retailers opening at 4 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day for an early start on their massive early Black Friday sales, pushing that start to Friday morning.
Each year, Walmart, Best Buy, Kohl’s and Target compete for huge crowds with fistfuls of cash and credit cards, hunting down the latest toys, flatscreens, gaming devices and laptops.
But in recent years many of the hottest items were gone before the Thanksgiving dishes are done. Many shoppers celebrated their holidays by polishing off dinner and running out to shop — sometimes making store-hopping an all-nighter.
Over the years, these excursions have seen some blunders.
One year, customers fought in the frozen food section of North Port’s Walmart, knocking over a shelf filled with wine, as they reached for the last cheap DVD player.
Another chilly year, a woman wearing an eyepatch was seen selling cups of hot chocolate out of her van at midnight to a line full of shoppers waiting for the Port Charlotte Macy’s to open.
Outside Best Buy in Port Charlotte, lines started forming 24 hours before Thanksgiving Day in recent years. Shoppers would pitch tents in the parking lot, and eat their Thanksgiving dinner in the hours before the store opened.
Don’t look for that kind of action this year.
After Walmart announced it was closing on Thanksgiving Day, shoppers learned they could hunt for gifts online during a month-long Black Friday sale. Each day brings different deals on 2,000 sale items that may be different from in-store deals, of which there are still plenty.
After years of protests that Target workers should be home with their families instead of working on Thanksgiving, that will happen this year. Target is closed Thanksgiving Day, and will reopen at 7 a.m. Friday — two hours after Walmart’s 5 a.m. opening.
Like Walmart, Target has a multitude of online deals so shoppers can skip the crowd this year. This year, Target requires mask-wearing inside its stores.
The staggered openings may allow local shoppers to get from one store to another without relying on other family members to help out.
Last year’s Black Friday pulled in record online sales of $7.4 billion, a 19.6% increase over the previous year, according to Adobe. Online sales are expected to generate $10.3 billion this year due to the pandemic.
“We’ve rarely seen that much growth, but it’s unsurprising given the pandemic-driven surge to online shopping,” Adobe spokesperson Kevin Fu wrote in a statement.
Whenever you get to the store, retailers are limiting capacity inside stores this year. Shoppers should expect to wait in socially distanced lines this year.
Still want to shop on Thanksgiving?
With main local big-box retailers closed Thursday, some stores are trying to fill that niche to take advantage of in-person sales on Thanksgiving Day.
Big Lots in Port Charlotte opens at 7 a.m. The store usually draws a crowd by 7:30 a.m. for its deals on name-brand furniture. This year, other offers include 25% off of holiday decor, trees, lights and gift wrap, all toys are 25% off and Emeril Lagasse air fryers are 50% off.
Also open is Dollar General from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., with sales on toys and small appliances. Dollar Tree is open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Whole Foods is open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. CVS opens at 8 a.m. Walgreens opens at 8 a.m. Bass Pro Shops open at 8 a.m. Thursday and at 5 a.m. on Friday.
Unlike in years past, Winn-Dixie is closed on Thanksgiving. Publix is always closed on Thanksgiving.
“I’m so grateful that I get to be home with my family for Thanksgiving,” said Donna Fancher, a 22-year Winn-Dixie employee in Englewood. “It really will make the holiday special again. Usually I have to eat Thanksgiving dinner quickly and rush to the stores to get the best deals because I’m broke. Now, I can be with my family and wait until the real Black Friday and hopefully still get good deals.
“It’s just very different this year. I hope they don’t change Winn-Dixie back to being open next year.”
