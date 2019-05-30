All systems are go this summer at the library with “A Universe of Stories” summer reading program. There will be space-themed programs and events for all ages beginning this week and throughout the summer.
“Houston, the library needs teen volunteer help!” Teens ages 13-18 looking to earn volunteer credit hours for Bright Futures and other scholarships are encouraged to join the adventure at Elsie Quirk Library for the Teen Volunteer Orientation at 2 p.m. today.
At 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, we will lift off with a “Space Jam” party with DJ Jamal Day. He will keep everyone soaring with an exciting dance party for the whole family! There will be lots of music, glow-in-the-dark fun, a photo booth, snacks and more.
With one small step and one giant leap, teens and tweens will bust a move and learn some slick new dance moves at the Hip Hop Dance Workshop with Sarasota Contemporary Dance at 2 p.m. Friday, June 7.
Hop in your orbiter and zoom over to the library to pick up your program guide to “A Universe of Stories.” It contains all the details you’ll need to map out your summer space travel.
“A Universe of Stories” programs and events at Elsie Quirk Library are generously sponsored by the Friends of the Library – they are out of this world!
For more information on library programs, services, and resources visit 100 W. Dearborn St., call 941-861-5000, or visit scgov.net.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.