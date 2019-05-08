ENGLEWOOD — If Phil Horning has his way, no more derelict boats will sit on the bottom of Lemon Bay's Chadwick Cove, or list half-submerged in Charlotte Harbor — or any of Florida's waterways.
Horning is the Derelict Vessel Program administrator for the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, Division of Law Enforcement, Boating and Waterways. He oversees the statewide program to get rid of derelict boats. He also administers a state grant program that counties and law enforcement can tap into to get rid of unwanted vessels.
Through the grant program, the state of Florida will pay up to 75 percent of the removal cost for derelict boats. There's $800,000 in grant funds currently available.
There is other money available as well. Charlotte, Sarasota, Manatee and Lee counties belong to the West Coast Inland Navigation District, which is headquartered in Venice. Taxpayers in those counties contribute to its budget, which includes $175,000 to get rid of derelict boats.
Horning realized there was a lot of misinformation among law enforcement and others involved in local derelict boat removal practices and procedures. As a result, a 1974 Formosa sailboat named Kristobel sat on its side in Chadwick Cove for more than 540 days. Anyone crossing the Emil P. Swepston Bridge on their way to and from Englewood Beach could spot it.
'Shipwreck Cove'
It wasn't the only one in that busy area of Lemon Bay, which lies between the Intracoastal Waterway and Manasota Key. Boaters nicknamed Chadwick Cove "Shipwreck Cove" because of all the wrecks that were left there to rot.
But things began to change April 23 when a local sea towing business hooked up the sailboat and towed it about two miles north to the Indian Mound Park boat ramp. From there, workers used heavy equipment to drag it out of the water and crush it for disposal.
It wasn't an easy job. The Kristobel proved to be a challenge for Capt. Craig Marcum, owner of Sea Tow Venice and Englewood. As the listing boat neared the dock, it got stuck in the shallow water. Marcum called it a day.
He returned the next day with a rented excavator and a set of chains. After hours of pulling the boat just a few inches at a time, it became lodged on the hump just above the boat ramp. The heavy boat snapped the chains. Marcum tried to use fence posts as skids to move the boat, but they splintered under its weight.
Things changed Thursday. Marcum brought heavier equipment and chains to remove the boat from the dock. Once it was away from the ramp, the excavator operator began crushing the boat and depositing the pieces into two Dumpsters.
While much of the wreck was covered in muck and barnacles from its long time below water, the difficulty in destroying it was a tribute to its sturdiness.
"The boat was made in Taiwan," said Capt. Adam Kelly of SeaTow. "It was made of steel. There was some real craftsmanship with beveled wood inside and out that went into making this boat. If it had been removed from the water a year ago, it could have been salvaged. But now it's just junk."
Marcum said the boat's owner was in jail.
"It's pretty typical in these derelict boat cases," he said. "We removed a boat behind Stump Pass Marina that sat there for a while. When law enforcement went to speak to the boat's owner, they found he had a warrant. So that boat sat for six months. It's a pretty common thing. It could be why some people are living on the water in these boats."
Kelly said he didn't encounter any environmental hazards while removing the boat.
"Nope, the only hazard was to SeaTow," he said. "Someone came along and stole our anchors and other equipment the night before we planned to remove the boat. So it was a couple hundred-dollar loss."
To make up for that loss, SeaTow removed a few salvageable parts of the boat to sell on eBay. Marcum said he bid $10,000 on the sailboat removal.
"We work with the state a lot through the West Coast Inland Navigation District," he said. "If this were an insurance claim it would have been about $25,000."
After Marcum ensured Kristobel was dismantled and put into the two Dumpsters, some people came by and loaded anything salvageable into their own trucks. Some locals watching the removal took home most of the mast. Marcum sold the brass portal and other pieces on eBay.
Marcum said he's removing a few more boats and another towing company is doing three others in the Chadwick Cove area.
Working the process
Horning said while the Formosa's removal took a long time, other boats in the area should be easier. He also wants to make sure local officials know about the money that's available and the process for removing unwanted vessels. He and an attorney traveled from Tallahassee this month to meet with legal and law enforcement representatives from Charlotte, Sarasota, Lee and Manatee counties to explain the process.
Justin McBride, executive director of the WCIND set up the meeting. Horning called it "very successful."
"We discussed the investigation and removal process for derelict vessels and the opportunities for collaborating on these efforts," he said. "I believe the process of investigating and removing derelict vessels in these counties should run smoother in the future.
"Everyone in attendance was receptive and engaged in embracing the management of derelict vessels and developing a process that is effective and timely. FWC appreciates Mr. Justin McBride of the West Coast Inland Navigation District for hosting this important meeting where we could all collaborate on this issue."
McBride also said the meeting was "very meaningful."
"I believe the information shared will help agencies process derelict and abandoned vessel cases, leading to timely removals," he said.
Horning said if the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office, Charlotte County, WCIND, Sarasota County Sheriff's Office and Sarasota County all follow the state regulations, all will be eligible to apply for the state derelict boat removal grant. Agencies can also get money from the boat owner, according to the state's process.
Horning said while each case is different, it shouldn't take a year to remove the boat, but about 160 days.
In January, there were 18 derelict boats in Charlotte County. In March, there were 24. Almost half are abandoned in Englewood's Lemon Bay, and others are in Charlotte Harbor and the Peace River between Charlotte Harbor and Punta Gorda.
However, that number is down by at least one. Kristobel is rubbish.
