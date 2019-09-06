ENGLEWOOD — Kevin Sawyer needs boats and captains who can be ready to travel Sunday to help hurricane survivors on the Abaco Island.
Sawyer was born and raised in Green Turtle Cay, which is a few miles off the Abaco Island chain in the eastern Bahamas. About 500 people, many of whom Sawyer knows, lost everything when Hurricane Dorian desecrated their island.
"I've been able to find out that my dad is OK, and so is my uncle, but his house is gone. My 89-year-old grandmother is OK, but without food and supplies," Sawyer said. "It's so bad over there. I'm going to set up a satellite phone to help people there call their families or to try to find each other."
Sawyer gathered donated supplies collected from the community inside a U-Haul truck at Snook's Bayside Bar & Grille on the shore of Lemon Bay in Englewood. He has access to a warehouse in West Palm Beach where he will store the local donations over the next few months. However, the recent donations will be loaded onto boats Sunday and taken to the Abaco Islands.
"I have a cousin who lives on the island who is meeting us," Sawyer said. "He knows exactly where the people with the most need are and how to get them the supplies. The problem is we (volunteers) have no idea what we are walking into. They need everything. I have four water purification systems valued at $10,000 each that were donated that will help with clean water."
Sawyer hopes more donations will come in by Sunday. Still needed are any roofing supplies, extension cords, tarps, toilet paper, Ensure, energy drinks, mosquito repellent, sleeping bags, garbage bags, pouches of tuna and chicken, diapers, powdered formula, towels and baby food, plastic gloves, pop-top cans of food and hand-held can openers, pet food, fuel or gas cards.
Sawyer's wife, Cherie, is working hard to help her relatives get out of nearby Marsh Harbour. Cherie said her sister Summer Lowe is trapped on the island, with her her 17-year-old daughter and 3-year-old son. Cherie is trying to help evacuate her family members, but is encountering obstacles. However, Kevin and his family can help with the assistance of a couple of boat captains.
"They are hungry," Cherie said. "They were in an apartment complex until a bus was pushed into it and it became unsafe for them to stay there. They went to a church, but the roof was ripped off so they couldn't stay there. They walked four miles to a hospital that was being used as a shelter.
"My sister and her kids haven't had food since Monday," Cherie said. "They've only been given water. The hospital was damaged and all of the supplies are gone. People are going out to nearby abandoned homes and businesses and trying to find food. They are looting because they are hungry.
"What's worse is I keep getting word from people there who say a lot more who have died, including children, than are being reported. If they are not identified, they aren't reported. There's a stench there already and people are scared diseases will spread if they don't get help soon."
The couple intends to collect donations until people in the Abaco Islands are stable.
For more information on the Sunday trip or to volunteer bringing items over to West Palm Beach, call 305-509-9226.
Email: elaine.allen@yoursun.com
