No injuries were reported in a Friday boat fire that Charlotte County Marine 2 captured on video and later posted on social media after battling the blaze near Boca Grande.
The emergency call came at 5:44 p.m., according to law enforcement reports.
Marine 2 officers were the first to arrive, plucked survivors from the water when their boat caught fire, according to a Charlotte County Fire and EMS Facebook posting. The man and woman were wearing lifejackets and were uninjured.
A Cape Coral Fire Department marine unit also responded. Boater names were not released.
Charlotte County crews stayed with the boat until Florida Fish and Wildlife crews responded. The fire remains under investigation. The boat was a total loss.
