CAPE HAZE — Capt. Jack Sanzalone Jr. wants to make local waters safer for everyone.
"We teach safety and growing confidence on the water to those with no experience or those with a some experience but who want to feel safer on the water," Sanzalone said.
His Boat Tutors courses at the Gasparilla Marina are designed to help novice and other boaters to be educated from "bow to stern." His classes are not designed for those who seek captain licenses, but they are designed to allow his students to feel knowledgeable and comfortable whenever they take their boats out onto the water.
"It fills that void," Sanzalone said of his classes. "What they want is a real education. I really think we have a good product."
Primarily, he teaches those who own 30-foot boats how to handle and navigate their boats. His students are those who own boats, but still are very uncomfortable, hesitant or even fearful to take their boats out on the water, he said.
Classes will be limited to 10 students. He intends to offer two classes per month.
Two-day, eight-hour classes with lunch breaks for a nautical introductory 101 course starts Nov. 7-8. A special all-women course is scheduled Nov. 28-29. Details of the classes and cost for the various classes can be found on www.boattutors.com.
Sanzalone is no stranger to boating nor the classroom. He retired after serving 30 years in the U.S. Navy, primarily on submarines. He says he's been a boater for 38 years and has operated water tour and boat charter businesses. He's taught classes for two years at North Port High School and has taught Coast Guard boating and is accredited to teach first aid certification classes.
Attempting to get the word out about his classes, Sanzalone will also be manning Booth 11 at the Fort Myers Boat Show Nov. 12-15 at Centennial Park in downtown Fort Myers.
For more information, call Sanzalone at 941-268-6622 or email him at jack@boattutors.com.
