ENGLEWOOD — Officials searched for a missing 49-year-old man last seen late Monday afternoon.
Todd Battaglino was last seen Monday around 3 p.m., according to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office. His family reported him missing Tuesday. He said he was going out boating. The Sheriff’s Office reported he left out of Royal Palm Marina, at the end of Wentworth Avenue in the north part of Englewood. His truck and boat trailer were there Tuesday evening.
According to the coast guard an HC-130 Hercules airplane aircrew spotted Battaglino’s boat 16 miles west of Stump Pass Beach State Park at 6:02 p.m. on Tuesday and a boatcrew confirmed it was unmanned and adrift.
Battaglino is an avid boater who often goes offshore for recreational purposes. Reports show he is from Venice.
The coast guard reported that search crews are saturating a 200 square mile area 20 miles west of Stump Pass Beach State Park in search of Battaglino. Partner agency personnel from Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office, Charlotte County Sheriff Office, FWC and marine units from the Venice Police Department are assisting with the search.
Anyone who has information regarding his recent whereabouts or who comes into contact with Battaglino is asked to dial 911 immediately.
(0) comments
