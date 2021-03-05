ENGLEWOOD — Tributes are pouring into a new Facebook page remembering one of Englewood’s beloved supporters.
On a page called “Bobbi Sue Burton Always and Forever Englewood Strong” family and friends are sharing photos and stories of the late nonprofit Project Phoenix founder.
Surrounded by her husband of 16 years, Bill Werner and family, the 48-year-old lost her battle with cancer Tuesday, her family announced.
Longtime friend Chris Phelps posted a photo of Burton taken after Burton was named Grand Marshal of the 2019 Pioneer Day Parade. The next photo was the two of them holding hands.
“I was telling my sweet friend how much I love her and happy that her dream came true,” Phelps wrote. “We were ALL blessed to be part of her journey.”
For Burton, her journey wasn’t always a happy one. She grew up in New Jersey. She and her five children escaped an abusive relationship. She lived as a single mom for some time.
“She just had a really rough life, growing up and even up until she moved here,” said Burton’s daughter Kara Wakley.
Once in Englewood, Burton opened the nonprofit Project Phoenix and a resale store. She worked with abused women and those who had lost everything and needed a fresh start. She gave household items, furniture, appliances, home items and clothing to those in need.
Burton, who worked three jobs at a time, suffered health issues in 2015. She didn’t always have the volunteers needed to run the resale store. She missed medical appointments. She later ended up having a surgery to remove cancer. She continued to help others, though. She joined organizations including the Englewood Cancer Association, she helped with the Pioneer Days and ran for Mayor for a Day to raise money for her nonprofit. She championed for cancer research and participated in Relay for Life.
“She really just took to this town and the community feeling that she loved,” Wakley said. “She did all of what she did because of that love. I want everyone to know how much she loved Englewood and tried to be.”
Over the years the cancer returned. Despite being in pain, Burton continued to run the store and help others.
“How can I sleep when I know someone needs help?” Burton once told the Sun
Between working all night shifts as a health care aide, she planned Easter, Halloween, Christmas and Mother’s Day events for children and held them at her resale store. She finally gave up some of her extra jobs and opened a new larger store at 36 W. Dearborn St., Englewood. Local nonprofits and businesses helped her with donations and her signs. From her wheelchair, she hugged and kissed her volunteers and supporters.
Burton was hospitalized more frequently and underwent rounds of treatments to fight the cancer. However, it didn’t stop her from organizing dinners to feed homeless campers on Tuesday nights at Indian Mound Park.
Close friend Maria Rawlins said she loved Burton’s smile and endurance.
“When she smiled, you smiled,” Rawlins said. “Her fight, she fought not only for herself, but for the needs of others and for the love she had for her family and her friends. She was a hero to myself and so many. I love her so much.”
Burton’s legacy will live on
Wakley, her daughter, said there’s no way Project Phoenix will close. Bill will run it. Volunteers will help staff it.
“She wouldn’t want it any other way,” Wakley said. “She is Englewood strong. She would want us to be Englewood strong too.”
A celebration of life is being planned for mid-March, but now date or location is set yet.
Burton is survived by her husband Bill Werner, daughters Barbara Refea, Kara Wakley and Amanda Gentile, and son Joseph Gentile and grandchildren Zella, Vada and Fitzgerald Wakley, Presley and Evelyn Pugh.
Anyone who misses Burton can go on her Facebook page or the Project Phoenix page and watch her videos. No matter how tired or sick she was, she usually gave an update on her health, but most often just asked for help for others so they wouldn’t suffer.
