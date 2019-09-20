ENGLEWOOD — When asked what they wanted, children living at the Charlotte County Homeless Coalition kept it simple. They said coloring books, toy cars, snacks and decks of Uno cards.
On Friday, a new foundation in Englewood stepped up to help.
Members of the Boca Cares, gave $19,331 in grants to nine area charities, including $3,700 to the Charlotte County Homeless Coalition.
“When we learned we were getting the grant, we asked the children who live at the homeless coalition what they wanted,” said Mary Allman-Koernigh of the coalition. “They gave me two pages. This donation will go a long, long way for them. Thank you so very much.”
John Catterson, president of the Boca Royale Cares Community Fund, gave a brief history of the new foundation. A group of homeowners realized there are unmet needs in Sarasota and Charlotte counties and believed there was something they could do. The new organization is based in the Boca Royale Golf & County Club community in Englewood.
“We knew if we could get $200 from at least 400 of the 600 homeowners at Boca Royale, we could start this foundation with quite the bang,” Catterson said during a reception at the country club Friday.
“The foundation was never intended to replace support by our homeowners to other charities. We want it done at a modest level. We worked with the Gulf Coast Community Foundation, the Venice Golf & Country Club offered us a lot of assistance in starting up our program.”
The Boca Cares committee members including Catterson, Andria Bilan, Bruce Vogt, Denise Whitty, Kristina Watts, Michele Petry, Craig Castro, David Ballantyne, Jane Kopper-Woodward, were amazed they received 20 applications totaling $75,000.
“We did our research,” Catterson said. “We made some site visits to check out the programs of some of our applicants. What we learned through the process is there are extensive needs and remarkable organizations in our region. We were finally able to whittle down the grant requests to nine. Some of these organizations are operating off of very limited resources.”
Natalie Anderson of Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Suncoast was elated the organization received $2,800 to support Thanksgiving meals for 28 local Englewood families.
“Big Brothers Big Sisters signed up 78 new children at the beginning of the school year,” Anderson said. “It’s the largest amount of kids we’ve signed up at one time. Families are really in need of help.”
Beth Harrison, manager of the Englewood Community Care Clinic, said the $2,500 grant will go a long way to help with the glucose test strips for diabetes and hypertension program.
“On the market it costs $50 to buy test strips for diabetes, but we are able to get them for the clinic for $7.25,” Harrison said, adding since 2011, the clinic had more than 8,500 patient visits on Monday and Thursday evenings.
The Suncoast Humane Society received $2,500 for senior pet adoptions.
“This is an extraordinary donation,” said Terry Marks, director of the society’s capital campaign. “The money will help seniors adopt pets. It’s more than adopting a pet, it helps with stress, anxiety, loneliness and exercise. We are a Humane Society that works to build a humane society.”
Marks said the Suncoast Humane Society already raised $5 million of the $10 million needed to build a new shelter building in Englewood.
Kaitlyn Kramer thanked the group and said the $2,331 grant will buy two power-lift recliners for the Englewood Hospice House.
“The recliners are used for families to sleep on at the Englewood Hospice House because they want to be with their loved one at the end of their life,” said Kramer, Hospice House philanthropy officer. “We want to make their experience as comfortable as possible through compassion and care.”
Brian Kerwin said the $1,500 grant will be used by Manasota SOLVE Maternity Homes, 2205 Englewood Road, to add a parking platform and a lanai for clients to meet with their caseworkers outside.
“When it’s done and you drive by there, you will know it’s this donation that made it a reality,” Kerwin said.
Yvonne Bras, director of the Girl Scouts of Gulfcoast Florida, will apply the $700 donation to scholarships for girls enrolled in Englewood Girl Scout troops at Vineland Elementary School and Redeemer Lutheran Church.
A $2,400 grant was given to Jesus Loves You Ministry will use the money for veterans waiting on housing, medical co-pays, to take them to doctor’s appointments and to put minutes on veterans cell phones.
Pat Ryan of ITN Suncoast said the nonprofit provides transportation to seniors and people with vision problem in of Sarasota and Manatee counties.
“Our mission is to help individuals maintain their independence through a convenient, comfortable and affordable transportation option when driving a car themselves is not safe,” he said.
Board member Michele Petry said she didn’t realize there are so many needs in the region.
“I didn’t know about organizations like SOLVE, they are just down the street,” she said. “I hope the word will get spread about our grant program because it’s really good.”
