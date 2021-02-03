ENGLEWOOD — Boca Cares Fund awarded Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Sun Coast $2,800 for holiday meals.
Big Brothers Big Sisters identified 28 families for the funding, according to a news release.
“Big Brothers Big Sisters serves more than 200 children and families in Englewood. The organization’s mission is to create and support one-to-one mentoring relationships that ignite the power and promise of youth. Their vision is for all youth to achieve their full potential,” it said.
It wasn’t the only recent grant to BBBS. Evalyn Sadlier Jones Foundation awarded $10,000 to Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Sun Coast to expand its Juvenile Justice Mentoring Initiative.
“The Juvenile Justice Mentoring Initiative program provides prevention and early intervention specialized mentoring services to youth who are at high risk of entering the juvenile justice system and those who have already made contact with the system,” it said. “Big Futures, a professionally supported mentoring bridge provides continued guidance to the 10th through 12th grade youth the agency currently serves until they reach age 21, thereby, placing them on a career pathway to sustainable independence.”
The Harold & Jacqueline Bladel Charitable Trust approved a grant of $5,000 to Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Sun Coast for its one-to-one mentoring programs.
“Community-based mentoring relationships involve one-on-one outings and activities, doing things the Big and Little enjoy together. Some Bigs meet their Littles on the weekends. Others get together with their Littles on weekday evenings. Each match is unique and develops a schedule that works for them,” it said. “It may sound obvious, but sometimes the best place to help a child realize their potential is at school. Children enjoy having their Bigs meet with them there, whether it’s in the classroom or on the playground ...Mentors inspire their Littles to reach their potential as they work on assignments, promote self-confidence and develop a friendship. At the end of the day, it’s really all about developing a friendship, providing guidance and inspiring them to reach their potential.”
The Bernard and Mildred Doyle Charitable Trust awarded $10,000 for BBBS Sun Coast’s Decision to Win program. The initiative helps “at-risk high school students remain in school, earn promotion to the next grade level and graduate high school ... This personal decision-making program is workbook-based, and it is designed to instill goal orientation, develop planning skills, and motivate students to succeed in school,” the news release said.
Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Sun Coast received $8,000 from the Charlotte County Board of County Commissioners for Charlotte County mentoring programs.
For more information, call 855-501-2447.
