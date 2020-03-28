Hearing Englewood children in quarantine might not eat after spring break, Boca Royale Golf & Country Club residents sprung into action.
The Sarasota County School District set up three free curbside breakfast and lunch feeding sites for students in South County, but none in Englewood. School district officials said all Englewood students could go to schools in Charlotte County or travel to North Port or Venice for curbside meals.
The board wanted to ensure free meals were accessible to Englewood Elementary School, Englewood SKY Academy charter school and other students. They learned John Bailey, Englewood SKY Academy principal was doing meals for any Englewood student 18 and under.
"We gave $5,000 to help Sky Academy create to-go meals for students who would normally receive subsidized breakfast and lunch at school," said John Catterson, board president.
Boca Royale Cares Community Fund is a group of Boca Royale homeowners who gave $200 each and formed a foundation to help with unmet needs in Sarasota and Charlotte counties.
In January, Boca Cares held a successful "passion for fashion" show and auction raising thousands. While they were going to give these and other proceeds through grants at a fall ceremony, they knew of several immediate coronavirus-related needs.
Additionally, in the past three weeks, Boca Cares donated $20,000. They gave a $5,000 grant to the Jubilee Center and Englewood Helping Hand, Inc. to provide essential food items to the elderly and the homeless.
Most recently, Catterson learned one of the refrigeration units at Englewood Meals on Wheels needed to be replaced. He immediately convened an online meeting of the Boca Cares Board to request approval for a $5,000 emergency grant for Meals on Wheels for a new commercial refrigerator. Meals on Wheels volunteers are serving about 170 meals a day with a waiting list of new clients due to kitchen capacity.
"Meals on Wheels provides a hot meal to homebound and elderly residents who sometimes wouldn't otherwise get one," he said. "We knew this could make a big difference for Meals on Wheels. They do some much good for this community."
Catterson organized a food drive to also help the food pantries that are suffering due to an increase in newly unemployed residents.
"I am pleased the Boca Royale community continued to demonstrate their generosity, both in new direct contributions to the Boca Cares Fund and in their heartwarming response to our request for food collections for local charities," he said.
He said the group will accept outside financial donations to help with emergency grants.
"While our focus has been on donations from residents of Boca Royale Golf & Country Club, we are able to accept and in fact have received contributions from donors outside our community. We are an all volunteer group and Boca Cares prides itself on using 100% of donated funds for charitable causes."
Catterson said members believe these grants will have a significant impact on the each of the organizations selected because of the nature of the services that each of them provides.
"All four of the charities we gave to are relatively small and provide critical grassroots care and have little or no access to government funding for these efforts," he said. "No one could have imagined at the time that we would face a crisis like the COVID-19 virus. We are humbled by the generosity of our community and grateful that we are able to be of assistance to our community in this time of dire need."
Kristina Watts, board member said since its inception in late 2018 Boca Royale Cares raised more than $60,000.
In September, Boca Cares, gave $19,331 in grants to nine area charities the Charlotte County Homeless Coalition, Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Suncoast, Englewood Community Care Clinic, The Suncoast Humane Society, Englewood Hospice House, Manasota SOLVE Maternity Homes, the Girl Scouts of Gulfcoast Florida, ITN Suncoast and Jesus Loves You Ministry.
"We've been able to help many different groups in the community," she said. "We are already planning an even bigger event for next year. We hope things will be back to normal because we want to continue helping people."
You can learn more about the organization at www.bocaroyalecares.com.
