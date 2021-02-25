ENGLEWOOD — Nancy Detert laid out the hard truths to residents who didn't want to see a parcel they considered "wildlife habitat" developed.
"Nobody owns their view,” the Sarasota County commission told the neighbors at a hearing last year, when a new homes were approved for their subdivision. “You can enjoy your view — but unless you buy the property, you don’t own your view.”
A contingent of Boca Royale residents are discovering how correct Detert was.
They are upset over the 10-acre "Grande Wildlife Habitat," labeled as such on an artistic rendering of the Boca Royale gated community and golf course. Despite the moniker, the property was never intended to remain as a native habitat nor was it maintained as natural preserve.
Even so, the residents dread the day the property will be cleared by developer Neal Communities, to make way for new single-family homes.
Bobcats, perching bald eagles and other wildlife frequent the area, which is 10 acres wedged between a loop of already-built homes and the 13th and 14th fairways of the community's golf course.
"We have witnessed exponential growth in the community and with it, the loss of natural preserves and open space forming a part of the natural ecosystem that first attracted us to this community," John and Aria Catterson said in an open letter to Pat Neal of Neal Communities.
The Cattersons' letter also reminded Neal how 300 Boca Royale residents signed a petition imploring Neal to modify his plans — apparently to no avail. They and others feel Neal Communities has turned a deaf ear to their concerns.
There are ways to preserve undeveloped residential lots. As Detert pointed out — you can buy them.
Some of Boca Royale's Englewood neighbors have done just that.
Island alternative
Like the Boca Royale residents, Knight and Don Pedro and other island residents were alarmed at the pace of development on the bridgeless barrier islands.
They took action by incorporating the nonprofit Bocilla Island Conservancy five years ago.
With the help of grants and donations, the Conservancy has been buying up undeveloped lots in its community. A year ago, with the help of the Selby Foundation, the Conservancy celebrated the purchase of its ninth property.
The group recently bought another lot, and plans to celebrate the purchase Friday morning with a dedication ceremony.
The nonprofit group describes itself as growing out of a concern of residents to help "preserve the special place where they lived" and wanting to encourage "future residents to enjoy and protect local environmental resources for years and generations to come."
Conservancy president Barbara Deyulio, Linda Cotherman and their fellow board members consider the Conservancy a "neighborhood initiative."
The group has been able to encourage property owners, especially those who own two adjoining lots, to consider placing environmental easements on properties to encourage preservation. They also sponsor cleanups, educational and other events to promote environmental awareness.
To learn more about the Bocilla Island Conservancy, visit www.bocillaislandsconservancy.org.
Lemon Bay Conservancy
Fifty years ago, alarmed by potential trailer park development on small islands in Lemon Bay, Manasota Key residents banded together and formed the nonprofit Lemon Bay Conservancy.
A year later, the Conservancy raised enough to purchase the Buttonwood and Rookery islands, both of which were being eyed for development.
Since then, the Conservancy has served as a voice for conservation in the Englewood area and a contributor to various other environmental and preservation projects.
In 2010, thanks to grants, fundraisers and donations large and small, the Conservancy took on the a challenge of purchasing the defunct Wildflower golf course, 80 acres on Gasparilla Pines Boulevard, just south of Rotonda West and off Placida Road. The Conservancy has been transforming it into an ecological preserve.
Soon after purchasing the golf course, the Conservancy discovered how Lemon Creek, which runs through the property, is a valuable safe haven for baby tarpon to mature.
To learn more about the Lemon Bay Conservancy and the Lemon Creek Wildflower Preserve, visit lemonbayconservancy.org.
Lost opportunity?
Meanwhile, plans are moving forward for homes in Boca Royale Grande.
"The zoning is for single-family development," Neal Communities spokeswoman Ivory Matthews said of the property.
Sarasota County staff and Neal Communities environmental consultants, Matthews said, walked the property and determined its wetland was of a "low-level" value, and the habitat itself was degraded with Brazilian peppers and other exotic foliage.
As part of Sarasota County requirements, Neal Communities should be required to include wetlands into new development plans, Matthews suggested.
But other than that, the land is destined for more homes.
