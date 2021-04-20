PLACIDA — The Bocilla Islands Conservancy wants to mark this year's Earth Day with preservation and greater care of the environment.
The nonprofit Conservancy works for environmental preservation on the bridgeless Don Pedro Island, Knight Island, Little Gasparilla Island and Thornton Key.
Conservancy members will be kicking off their Earth Day celebration 1 p.m. Sunday, April 25, with the ribbon-cutting of their latest half-acre acquisition at 181 Bocilla Drive.
The Conservancy has purchased five properties for preservation and have seen another four protected from future development by property owners with environmental easements.
Garrett Stuart, also known "Captain Planet" and champion for the environment with the educational Eco-Preservation Project, is expected to attend and will answer environmental and other questions. For more information, visit www.ecopreservationproject.com.
Conservancy members also intend to kick off their goal to see the installation of 1,000 Ocean Habitat's mini-reefs under docks. Ocean Habitat will be installing 40 or more of the mini-docks Sunday.
The mini-reefs are designed to allow invertebrates, like sea squirts, to attach themselves easily to the reefs.
Each reef can support life that is capable of filtering more than 30,000 gallons of water per day and provides nursery habitats to help hundreds of native fish and crabs grow to maturity.
The nonprofit Bocilla Islands Conservancy formed in 2015 and is made up of islanders who grew concern with the pace of development on the barrier islands and also wanted to encourage environmental education.
To learn more about the Conservancy, visit www.bocillaislandsconservancy.org, call 941-830-4179 or email info@bocillaislandsconservancy.org.
