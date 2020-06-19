Bocilla Utilities in Englewood issued a precautionary water boil notice Friday.
The utility, which serves barrier islands off the Cape Haze Peninsula, issued the notice to all of its customers, and it will be in place for at least three days (72 hours) while a bacteriological survey shows whether the water is safe to drink.
The utility was pressure testing parts of its service line Friday, which interrupted service for about 30 minutes, the utility said in a statement. Water service was fully restored when the tests were completed.
However, “as a precaution, we advise that all water used for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth, or washing dishes be boiled. A rolling boil of one minute is sufficient. As an alternative, bottled water may be used,” the release states.
The utility will post an end to the precautionary water boil when tests show the water is safe for consumption.
If you have any questions, you may contact Bocilla Utilities at 941-769‐0561 or office@bocillautilities.com.
