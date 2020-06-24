ENGLEWOOD — Test results released Wednesday show water from Bocilla Utilities is safe to drink, the island water company said in a statement.
The utility, which serves customers on Don Pedro Island and Knight Island, issued a precautionary water boil Friday afternoon after completing maintenance on some water pipes.
Utility managers sent water samples to a lab for testing, and the results show the water is fine for drinking, washing, teeth-brushing and cooking. The utility rescinded the precautionary boil notice Wednesday night.
For more information, contact Bocilla Utilities at 941-769-0561 or office@bocillautilities.com
